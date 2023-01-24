The Beef House Dinner Theatre announced the first show of its 2023 season will be, “Teen Angels.”
Teen Angels is a tribute to teen queens and the teen idols of the 1950s and 1960s. Before Elvis started shaking his hips, the clean-cut look and traditional pop sound ruled popular music.
Featuring music made famous by Fabian, Bobby Rydell, Bobby Vee, Bobby Darin, Lesley Gore, Paul Anka, Connie Francis, Brenda Lee, Ricky Nelson and many more, this jukebox celebration will take you back to a simpler time when teenage romances revolved around the soda shop and a sock hop.
With 25 musical numbers, the show features Beef House favorites Noah Acree and Kayla Dillman, as well as the Beef House Band performing live.
Teen Angels opens with an evening performance on Friday, April 14 with doors opening at 6 p.m. EST, dinner at 6:15 p.m. and the show at 8 p.m.
Matinee shows will be presented on April 15 and 16 with lunch at 12:30 p.m. EST and the show at 2 p.m.
Reservations are $63 per person and include the show, buffet dinner, salad, rolls, beverage, dessert, tax and fees.
Call 217-499-5355 or visit www.beefhouserolls.com for reservations.
