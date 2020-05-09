DANVILLE – With the COVID-19 pandemic presenting new challenges for local children and their families, Big Brothers Big Sisters is offering mentoring that can provide the extra support families need during this difficult time.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois, which serves Vermilion County as well as Champaign, Macon, McLean, Morgan and Sangamon counties, is continuing to bring one-to-one mentoring to children and families who need it . . . even if the contact is not in person right now.
Despite having to maintain social distancing, Big Brothers Big Sisters is committed to keeping their mentoring matches connected socially and emotionally. The organization carefully pairs children or “Littles” with screened volunteer mentors or “Bigs” and monitors and supports these one-to-one mentoring matches throughout their course.
Innovative ways are being used right now to make sure mentors and their mentees are meeting virtually. BBBS is providing resources Bigs and Littles can use together, from fun interactive games and educational tools to guidance on managing stress, maintaining focus on schoolwork and combating boredom and negative influences.
“We did a virtual spirit week in April with Bigs and Littles participating in a hat day, sock day and favorite color day,” Christina Dietzen, community partnership manager of Big Brothers Big Sisters in Danville, said.
In addition to the social isolation they are experiencing now, many of the children Big Brothers Big Sisters serves face societal barriers and opportunity gaps, including poverty and discrimination. Facing these barriers together with their mentors builds confidence and resilience in the child.
Big Brothers Big Sisters in Danville is continuing to enroll children ages 5-12 in the program and is offering virtual information sessions for potential volunteer mentors. Every step in the process to become a Big is now virtual.
“(Thursday) night we had our first virtual orientation for volunteers,” Dietzen said. “During the orientation they learn what’s expected of a volunteer who wants to become a Big.”
Additional virtual orientation sessions are scheduled for Tuesday, May 12, May 21 and May 26.
“We can do all those interviews and training virtually,” Dietzen said, adding that by completing those steps online, the mentor will be ready to meet his or her mentee and the child’s family as soon as the stay-at-home restrictions end.
“When the restrictions are lifted, we will bring the Big, Little and the Little’s family together in person,” she said. “Our goal is to get all the steps down, then the last step is to come together in person to solidify the match at the end.”
In the meantime, Bigs and their Littles are encouraged to communicate during the stay-at-home mandate. During the month of May, BBBS matches may submit a snapshot of one of their video chats to be entered into a contest to win a gift card to a restaurant of their choosing.
“We encourage our Bigs and Littles to talk even though they can’t be together,” Dietzen said. “They’re talking on the phone, video chatting, texting and playing interactive games on their phones.”
“We also do match support contacts,” she said. “We talk to the Bigs, Littles and the parents to find out if they need any additional resources.”
Because of COVID-19, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois had to cancel some of its large fundraising activities and now is facing a deficit in funding for its school- and community-based programs.
“Bowl for Kids’ Sake was canceled as well as a golf outing we had planned,” Dietzen said. “We’re devastated they couldn’t happen. Not only do they help us to raise funds, but they’re a great way to celebrate our donors, volunteers and businesses.”
Jeanne Stahlheber, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois, said the organization “stands to lose $400,000 in revenue” due to the postponement of all the fundraising events planned from March through September.
“There is an urgent need for funding to keep serving our children across Central Illinois,” she said. “Our program is essential in providing children with a lifeline through the established, trusted relationship they have with their Big Brother or Sister.”
The first Big Brothers Big Sisters Youth Outcomes Summary, released in 2012, substantiates that its mentoring programs have proven, positive academic, socio-emotional and behavioral outcomes for youth in areas linked to high school graduation, college or job readiness and avoidance of juvenile delinquency.
Big Brothers Big Sisters provides children facing adversity with professionally supported one-to-one mentoring relationships. The organization ensures that the children in its program achieve measurable outcomes, such as educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence and better relationships.
With 300 agencies across the country, Big Brothers Big Sisters serves nearly 170,000 children, their families and 170,000 volunteer mentors.
