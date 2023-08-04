The Vermilion County Highway Department announced road construction will begin on Batestown Road in Danville and Vermilion Street in Catlin starting Monday.
The Vermilion Street work in Catlin will take place from Jackson Street to God’s Acre Road. It will include pavement patching, bituminous resurfacing and ADA sidewalk ramps.
Batestown Road work will include concrete pavement patching, drainage work, pavement grinding and lining of a pipe culvert.
Both roads will be reduced to one lane during construction, which is expected to be completed by Nov. 1.
Drivers are urged to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits and signs, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
