Danville Barbershop Chorus will present their annual Christmas Outreach Concert at the Fischer Theatre on Sunday at 3 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online at atthefischer.com, at the door or by calling 217-213-6162.
Proceeds will go to Feed The Children backpack program started by Rose Gates.
In the past, the chorus has raised money for Women’s Care Clinic and Fair Hope Children’s Ministry.
Special guests include the Salt Fork High School Chorus, directed by Amanda Bellerud, and Logan Kirby.
Kirby will sing two Elvis songs with the chorus, “Blue Christmas and “A Snowy Christmas.”
Also on the chorus’ set list for Sunday:
“We Need A Little Christmas”
“Happy Holiday/The Holiday Season”
“This Christmastide”
“Deck The Halls”
“Here We Come A – Caroling”
“Mary Did You Know” Heartland Harmony Quartet
“Oh Christmas Tree”
“Children’s Medley”
“Frosty The Snowman”
“Jingle Bells”
“Grown-Up Christmas List”
“Everybody’s Waitin’ For The Man With The Bag”
“Who’s That Baby?”
The Salt Fork High School Chorus plans to sing:
“Dance Of The Sugar Plum Fairies”
“Ring Silver Bells”
“That’s Christmas To Me”(combined)
“Rockin’Around The Christmas Tree”
“Winter Wonderland”
“Blue Christmas” with Logan Kirby
“A Snowy Christmas” Logan Kirby
“Christmas Carol Medley Singalong”
“Silent Night” Key of C
“We Wish You A Merry Christmas”
