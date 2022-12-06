DANVILLE — A last chance to hear the Danville Municipal Band this year will be Saturday night.
The free concert will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at St. James United Methodist Church, 504 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
The concert is sponsored by Full-Fill Industries in Henning.
"We're very grateful for them to do this," said band director Dave Schroeder.
The public looks forward to the concert, and Schroeder said the concert is good for the band too.
"It gets everybody together," he said about shortening the off-season for them from the last summer concert to June before they start up for the next summer series.
"We're looking forward to it," Schroeder said of this annual Christmas concert.
The concert will feature seasonal songs and a few tunes the band performed as part of its summer series.
It will open up with "A Christmas Festival" by the well-known composer Leroy Anderson. It will be a medley of different songs from "Deck the Halls" and "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen" and a nice arrangement of some classic Christmas tunes, Schroeder said.
Other pieces will include "In the Bleak Midwinter" by Gustav Holst, which is part of a larger suite for the band for wintertime; and some songs the band performed in the summer including "Root Beer Rag" by Billy Joel featuring the saxophone section and "The Holly and the Ivy" by Mannheim Steamroller.
"It's a very gorgeous reflective setting of that little Renaissance-era tune. That's a lot of fun to do," Schroeder said.
Other pieces will include "Brazilian Sleigh Bells" and "Lo, How a Rose E'er Blooming," a hymn tune arranged by Larry Kerchner.
The band will close with "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" by Phil Spector.
