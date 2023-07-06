DANVILLE — While Balloons Over Vermilion is usually all about the balloons, there is much more for everyone to enjoy.
Along with the balloons on Friday and Saturday at Vermilion Regional Airport, there are tons of things for eventgoers to do, especially for families as the Kids Zone from last year is back again to keep children entertained.
“We always try to fill the day for families. Balloons fly in the early morning and evening so we try to put more things in during the day,” Balloons Over Vermilion executive director Pat O’Shaughnessy said. “We are always looking to expand things with the kids zone and we have done that this year with more events and new things like a zipline, rock wall and batting cages.
“We are going to have family entertainment on the city stage. We have the craft-vendor fair and we have RC racing, scale-model race cars that people can race on in a timed basis. They are bringing professional racers to race them during the days as well, so we are bringing in new things along with the inflatables and face-paining that we have had throughout the years.”
The Rock climbing wall ($5 per person), ziplining ($15 per person) and the Extreme Air ($5 per person) is provided by 25/8 Xtreme and will be for July 7 only. There will be laser tag on July 8 for $5 per person and it will be provided by Alpha Dog Entertainment.
The race cars will be provided by the Germantown Speedway, which is coming off races at the Vermilion County Fair. There will also be Touch A Truck, where people can explore trucks, emergency response vehicles and even the Oscar Meyer Frankmobile. There will also be a soccer area, a family entertainment stage and free lawn games.
The main event is of course the hot-air balloons, which will equal close to 30 riders from eight states coming to town to fly their balloons for the balloon glows each night and a community flight early on July 8.
Along with those who don’t want to go that far in the air, there is the tethered balloon experience and once again, it will depend on the weather.
“It is just like regular balloons in that it is dependent on the weather,” O’Shaughnessy said. “It is actually worse when the weather is windy because it is attached to the ground, but there is always a demand for them because they go about 100 feet up in the air and it is handicap accessible and they can always go about 5-10 minutes in the air and it is great for the kids.”
Another major attraction will be Balloon School on July 8 at 2 p.m.
“I have had emails thanking us for bringing back Balloon School,” O’Shaughnessy said. “It will teach you about ballooning and we hope that it can teach and bring in new people who want to get into the sport. We need to bring in a new generation of balloon fans, but balloonists as well.”
For the second straight year, there will be plane rides, but with a different look.
“This year, we have an open-air bi-plane where the pilot sits in the back and the passenger sits up front, but the passenger seats have been widened so two adults and even a child can come in and ride,” O’Shaughnessy said. “You can go up with your sweetheart or best friend and take a ride around Danville. It is a plane coming out of Louisville and it is more accessible than the B-52 Bomber from last year.”
The main issue for the event in the last two years has been the weather and O’Shaughnessy said that everyone will try their best to break that streak.
“Mother nature hadn’t smiled on us the last few years. We lost one full day in each of the last two years,” O’Shaughnessy said. “We had wind last year and rain the year before, so our crew scrambled and made the most of what we could. We are hoping for light winds and blue skies for Balloons over Vermillion.”
The only thing that is lacking is volunteers, and O’Shaughnessy said that there is a lot that can be earned for being one of the 600 volunteers for the event.
“We still need volunteers. Go to the website and you can pick your job and the time you can work,” O’Shaughnessy said. “You can come in for free and when you are done with your shift, you can still attend for free. You can park close and it is a great opportunity to help out.”
Admission is $5 per person and free for kids 10 and younger with a paying adult. Parking is also $5 for cars and $25 for a limited spot for RVs.
