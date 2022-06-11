DANVILLE—Vermilion County Master Gardener Walter Deck is known for his innovative gardening methods, elaborate raised beds and beekeeping. He is also skilled at growing different types of berries.
Join the Vermilion County Master Gardeners at Waltsacres in Ridge Farm, when Walter gives a presentation on how to grow your own strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, gooseberries and currants.
In this program, Walter will cover site preparation including proper soil conditions, water requirements, weed management and mulch, seasonal care like pruning and what varieties grow best in East Central Illinois. Those who have visited Waltsacres know Walter enjoys answering questions.
Participants are welcome to view Walt’s garden, beehives, small orchard, perennial flower beds and greenhouse. It is recommended that you bring a chair for the presentation and wear comfortable clothing and shoes for walking through the garden.
This educational program will take place on Tuesday, June 21 at Walt’s Acres, 800 N. Orchard St. Ridge Farm at 6 p.m.
While there is no charge to attend this presentation, we ask that attendees please register to receive handouts. Register by calling 217-442-8615 or online at the Vermilion County Extension Master Gardener website https: https://go.illinois.edu/BackyardBerriesMGWalterDeck.
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact Vermilion County office 217-442-8615. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.
