DANVILLE — The first Friday of August in downtown Danville is providing a lot of activities for end-of-summer fun for many families before the start of the new school year.
First Friday’s theme this month is Back to School Bash, with a Summer Sounds concert also taking place with the Dalton Halls Band.
In addition, the Danville Public Library is hosting a “Stranger Things” event.
City of Danville Community Relations Administrator Ashton Greer said they’ve been having thousands of people downtown for First Friday events and Summer Sounds concerts this year.
“It’s just the synergy ... “ Greer said of the events working together.
This Friday will be another great time downtown, she said.
Venture to Downtown Danville from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday for a two-block event featuring a school supply, backpack, clothing and toiletry give-a-way for children heading back to school.
School supplies and backpacks are sponsored by the City of Danville, the Stuff the Bus event by WITY and Danville Mass Transit and by First Student bus service. Toiletries are donated by The Dwelling Place. Clothing is sponsored by Fair Hope Ministry, and a resource for shoes is featured by the Regional Office of Education Shoe Drive and Give-A-Way: From Your Heart to Their Soles.
The event will be fun for everyone, with other activities such as Summer Sounds featuring the Dalton Halls Band from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Temple Plaza with food trucks and a beer tent.
Enjoy Touch-a-Truck, a mobile escape room by Adventure Arcade Escape Rooms, a photo booth by Rossi Studios, a sidewalk chalk competition by Express Employment Professionals, carnival games, youth hockey, vendors and more for families.
“There’ll be lots of food trucks ... ,” Greer said. “It’s a few blocks of outdoor fun.”
Sponsors: First Place Sponsors: Carle Health, OSF Healthcare, Aunt Martha’s Health and Wellness, and Hayley Siefert with Keller Williams Realty Group. Partners: Pete Goodwin with Country Financial, Christie Clinic, Vermilion Advantage, Watchfire, and Thyssenkrupp Dynamic Components. Supporters: Lima Bean Glassworks and Gifts, Sweet Repeats, Aqua Illinois, Two Roads Wellness Clinic and Amanda Galloway with Country Financial.
The Danville Public Library’s “Stranger Things” immersive experience also is taking place.
The library is hosting “Stranger Things: Escape from Hawkins” at the library from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. All activities are scheduled in and around the library, 319 N. Vermilion St., just north of downtown Danville. The event is free and open to the public.
The library will offer only curbside library service from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday of the event weekend.
The “Stranger Things” event is based on the popular Netflix series about a small fictional town in Indiana that experiences supernatural events. The series has drawn record viewership and won numerous awards.
“Stranger Things: Escape from Hawkins” at the library event features free activities for all ages.
Visitors will:
• Move through a haunted maze with a “Stranger Things” twist
• Visit Hawkins Lab, the Byers Home and the Upside Down
• Get your picture taken with local actors dressed as characters from the hit series
• Enjoy games, food and giveaways at Starcourt Mall
• Danville residents may also sign up on the spot for a free library card
The event sponsors include Patrick Williams at Country Financial, County Market, Adventure Arcade Escape Rooms, Humane Society of Danville, Sara Jo Brown and Danville Library Foundation.
Local actors will appear as characters from the series. They include Aaron Martin, Ava Brines, Barb Whaling, Brooke Kuchefski, Colin Hess, Henry Smith, Jadyn Hess, Laramie Ziegler, Silas Van Camp, Matt Hester, Mikayla Whaling, Natalie Hurley, Racheal Anderson and Lee Bridgman.
Special effects by Bob and Julie Colby, Jerry Strain, Lee Bridgman, Andrew Dudich and Bailey Thompson. Sets and costumes by library staff and actors.
Additional Stranger Things-themed events will be announced and will occur throughout the month of August, to be announced.
Disclaimer: You may encounter mild spoilers for Season 4 of “Stranger Things.”
