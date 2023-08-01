DANVILLE — August’s First Friday in downtown Danville welcomes students returning to school this month, and a return to Hawkins, Ind. for another Stranger Things-themed interactive experience at the Danville Public Library.
Venture to downtown Danville from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 for a two-block event featuring a school supply, backpack, clothing, and toiletry give-a-way for students heading back to school.
The event will be fun for everyone with other activities including live music and a DJ at Temple Plaza featuring the Danville’s Got Talent winners. Enjoy food trucks, the touch-a-truck activity, Danville Fire Department’s fire truck sprinkler, joyful bubbles and bounce houses.
Don’t miss the Danville Public Library’s Stranger Things immersive experience. Disclaimer: may not be suitable for all ages.
The Danville Public Library, 319 N. Vermilion St., is hosting Stranger Things: Curse of Vecna at the library from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 4 and Aug. 5. The event is free and open to the public.
The Stranger Things event is inspired by the popular Netflix series about a small fictional town in Indiana that experiences supernatural events. The series has drawn record viewership and won numerous awards.
Stranger Things: Curse of Vecna features free activities for all ages. Visitors will:
• Move through a haunted maze with a Stranger Things twist.
• Visit the Rainbow Room, the Creel House, and Eddie’s trailer.
• Get your picture taken with local actors dressed as characters from the hit series.
• Enjoy free ice cream from Scoops Ahoy.
• Danville residents may also sign up for a free library card.
Try the skip the line option at https://tinyurl.com/StrangerThings2023.
The event is sponsored by the Danville Library Foundation.
Similar to last year’s events, tour guides will lead patrons through the library, visiting various scenes inspired by Stranger Things Season 4. There are some new characters/actors joining the experience and many of the volunteers from last year are reprising their roles.
Local actors appearing as characters from the series include: Brooke Kuchefski, Aaron Martin, Bryan Goode, Jaren West, Zoe Wilson, Cora Helferich, Paige Norton, Polly Norton, Carson Barrett, Silas Van Camp, Katayala Becker, Isabelle Cripin, Mason White, Jacob Ault, Gavin Baugh, Colin Hess, Laramie Ziegler, Racheal Anderson, Addison Ohlmiller, Phil Weber, and Zachary Pollock. Guides include Ava Brines, Brandon Moore, David Hurley, Jillian Potts, Isaiah Easton, Jonathan Estes, Lainee Devors, Alaina Dines, Dylan Taylor and Lee Bridgman.
Special effects by Jerry Strain, Lee Bridgman, Racheal Anderson and Bailey Thompson. Sets and costumes by library staff and interns. Sound design by Andrew Dudich.
