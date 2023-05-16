DANVILLE — Officials with OSF Healthcare Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville anticipate having four full-time OSF and Carle providers delivering babies again at the Danville hospital starting Sept. 1.
That will be almost one year since the birthing center in Danville temporarily closed in Oct. 2022 due to due lack of staffing. There has been only one Carle obstetrician in Danville, as others have left.
The birthing center closure affected about 20 to 30 expectant local mothers a month, said OSF Sacred Heart President Ned Hill.
The five labor and delivery rooms will literally be coming to life again in a few more months.
“Our team is pleased to announce this return to the community,” Hill said. “We are committed to providing exceptional patient care and know the challenges our young families have experienced throughout the last few months. We are so appreciative of their patience with us.”
Outpatient prenatal care, post-partum care, general women’s health and pediatric services continue at OSF Sacred Heart and OSF Medical Group in Danville.
Over the past months, Hill said many Danville patient deliveries occurred in Urbana. However, babies come when babies are ready to come. Transportation was an issue for some community members. OSF had to take care of a few mothers in the emergency department in Danville and stabilize the transfer, he said.
"We're excited to have the unit back up, but it's been a challenge not having it here for the last upcoming on a year in October," he said.
The community has shared with Hill, in addition to the OSF Danville staff, how excited they are to see the birthing center back open.
“Similar to the rest of the country, staffing has been our biggest challenge. Until we were able to ensure each mother, child and family who needed us was able to have our undivided attention and a care plan that is customized to their precise wishes, we needed to transfer care to Urbana,” Hill said. “Now that we have new providers and a plan to care for our youngest patients and their parents, we are ready to resume services for obstetrics and newborn care in Danville.”
As a part of this reopening at OSF Sacred Heart, OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, will soon submit applications with the appropriate state and regulatory approvals to discontinue obstetrical care.
This decision was based on a number of factors, including access to care, travel time to hospitals and vulnerable populations. These factors combined with staffing challenges and the ability to recruit led to this decision.
The Blessed Beginnings Birthing Center at OSF Heart of Mary will transition all labor and delivery care to either OSF Sacred Heart in Danville or OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington. This transition will also take place in September, although the exact timing is yet to be determined.
After September, patients who are currently patients of OSF Medical Group – Obstetrics and Gynecology in Urbana will be referred to OSF Medical Group - Primary Care in Champaign, or OSF Danville OB/GYN location.
"It's a big change obviously to discontinue providing inpatient protective services and equally as large challenge to reopen a unit," Hill said.
He said they are almost daily working on plans for the Danville reopening with staffing policies and procedures to revive the unit as it was discontinued last year.
"We believe we will have the capacity to meet the need in the community and any mothers who decide to come to Danville from the Champaign-Urbana area to also handle those. We're not concerned about capacity at this point, just getting everything ready for that Sept. 1 start date," Hill said.
The closing of the Urbana unit has 25 beds.
They're not able to predict how many patients from Champaign-Urbana will come to Danville. OSF Danville also was operating at about half of capacity when it closed temporarily last year.
He said they're confident they can handle patients in Danville and those coming elsewhere.
Hill said there's a lot of babies being born in this community every year.
"To deliver a baby in a hospital takes a whole team effort. It takes providers, it takes staff, it takes support staff, ancillary staff, housekeeping, maintenance, everyone. It's a team effort to deliver a baby, and until you have all those parts and pieces, it's not really a good idea to do something that you can't do as well as any other place in the country."
Nothing has sped up or slowed down the timeline they'd projected, he added.
The Danville hospital also will be welcoming OSF Urbana birthing center staff.
In addition, more digital tools now will be used in Danville to supplement in-person care.
OSF HealthCare will offer a hybrid model of in-person visits and digital tools for women who prefer to take advantage of some virtual offerings, whether to help busy patients with scheduling conflicts or transportation concerns. For example, OSF could offer a virtual visit for every other visit throughout a healthy pregnancy.
“We want to be where our patients need us, and OSF HealthCare is committed to offering digital services to supplement our in-person care,” Hill said. “Our remote patient monitoring program for prenatal and postpartum care is available to complement your visits to a doctor’s office, with on-demand learning based on where a woman is in her pregnancy.”
Hill said with this delivery system redesign, a main focus will be on bringing healthcare to people where they're at.
In addition, OSF lactation experts offer virtual lactation assistance to any woman, regardless of geographic location.
OSF HealthCare will continue its commitment to overall women’s health through a variety of services including, but not limited to, regular well-woman annual visits, mammograms and general gynecology services, as well as bone density and wellness screenings at OSF Medical Group – Primary Care offices in the Champaign area.
For more information on the birthing center at OSF Sacred Heart, please call 217-443-5000. If patients have other questions, OSF Medical Group teams are available: 217-337-2010 (Champaign-Urbana) or 217-477-4718 (Danville).
