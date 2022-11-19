With inflation impacting food prices and fuel for trucks delivering nearly everything, it’s not surprising that the annual American Farm Bureau Federation’s Thanksgiving Dinner survey shows this year’s meal will cost more than in 2021.
This is the 37th annual survey conducted by the nation’s largest farm organization.
The survey, with the help of 224 volunteer shoppers from all 50 states and Puerto Rico, computed the average cost of this year’s Thanksgiving feast for 10 to be $64.05, just under $6.50 per person. That’s an increase of 20 percent from last year’s average of $53.31.
A similar survey conducted in Vermilion County showed shoppers can find the same meal for a cost of $56.27. While this local meal is 14.3 percent higher than 2021, it is 12.1 percent lower than the national average.
“General inflation slashing the purchasing power of consumers is a significant factor contributing to the increase in average cost of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner,” said AFBF Chief Economist Roger Cryan.
General inflation has been running 7 to 9 percent in recent months, while the most recent Consumer Price Index report for food consumed at home reveals a 12 percent increase over the past year.
“Other contributing factors to the increased cost for the meal include supply chain disruptions and the war in Ukraine,” Cryan said. “The higher retail turkey cost at the grocery store can also be attributed to a slightly smaller flock this year, increased feed costs and lighter processing weights.”
Cryan said the supply of whole turkeys available to consumers should be adequate this year, although there may be temporary, regional shortages in some states where avian influenza was detected earlier this year.
The shopping list for Farm Bureau’s informal survey includes turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream and coffee and milk, all in quantities sufficient to serve a family of 10 with plenty for leftovers. This basic shopping list has stayed the same for the 37 years to allow for comparison.
But In recognition of changes in Thanksgiving dinner traditions, the Farm Bureau price survey also includes ham, potatoes and frozen green beans. Adding these foods to the classic Thanksgiving menu increased the overall cost to $81.30 nationally, and $73.81 locally.
Survey shoppers visited grocery stores across the country in late October to early November in their hunt for Thanksgiving staples. Notably, survey shopping took place in the weeks prior to when many grocery stores began featuring whole frozen turkeys at sharply lower prices. A meal can cost less by capitalizing on in-store deals and coupons.
“We should not take our food supply for granted,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall. “Supporting sustainable productive agriculture in the U.S. and globally is imperative.”
As families and friends for a special meal, it’s a time for giving thanks for the American farmer and our food production system, the Vermilion County Farm Bureau stated.
