DANVILLE — AutoZone Distribution Center representatives tried something new with their first drive-through job fair Wednesday.
It brought a line of vehicles at the start, and even someone on their bicycle.
Courtney Hall of Danville took the city bus to the job fair and rode his bicycle through the job fair line.
He works at Omega Morgan, which is across the pond from AutoZone near the railroad and specializes in crane services and machinery and equipment moving such as wind turbine blades, in security part-time and is looking for a job with more hours.
He said the AutoZone job fair was “a good opportunity to find steady work”
When asked by AutoZone Operations Manager John Jansky why he should be hired by AutoZone out of all the applicants, Hall said “everyone deserves an opportunity, but I’m a hard worker; I love to learn new things especially when it comes to a new job, a different job; and once I learn new things I’m quick to learn... I think I would be a great asset.”
AutoZone Distribution Center, 800 Lynch Road, in Danville is looking to hire 100 new employees in various positions and shifts such as drivers, building mechanics, full- and part-time positions such as for weekend work. It currently has about 400 employees, and services a little more than 700 stores.
“A fantastic problem to have is what we are going through. It’s a growth spurt and we want to keep up with demand with people coming into our stores looking for parts to keep their vehicles on the road; all the essential employees stay on the road and keep going,” Jansky said.
Normally AutoZone will see 60-80 people a day with a regular job fair.
They looked to streamline the job application process with the drive-through job fair, with COVID-19. People could be hired in one or two days instead of the process taking weeks.
On Wednesday, applicants were interviewed by management and human resources, then they talked to operations personnel, then walked through the building if they moved on to the next level.
“It’s a great way to see what they would be doing if offered the position,” Jansky said, adding that the candidates could see the equipment, pace of employees working and physical requirements.
Drug screenings also were being conducted.
Jansky said they wanted to speed up the application process as much as possible, with precautionary measures also in place, including required face coverings.
“Our goal is to have weekly orientations until we fill the needs of the business. Even after (Wednesday), we are hiring, hiring, hiring,” Jansky said.
Another applicant on Wednesday at the job fair was Steven Hudson of Henning who hasn’t been working this year. He previously worked other jobs at Jeld-Wen Windows and Doors in Rantoul and for a construction company.
He drove through the job fair line in the AutoZone parking lot soon after it started. He said his sister informed him of the job fair.
Hudson said he hoped to find a full-time job.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.