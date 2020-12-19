INDIANAPOLIS – On November 23rd, 2020, the Indiana State Police held an awards and recognition ceremony in Indianapolis. The ceremony publicly recognized the accomplishments and sacrifices of the Indiana State Police employees from around the state. Three local troopers and the Attica police chief were recognized at the ceremony.
Trooper Daniel Connolly was recognized as the 2019 Indiana State Police Lafayette Post Trooper of the District. The award is given annually to the trooper that personifies integrity, professionalism, and a well-rounded work ethic. Connolly was selected by the command staff at the Lafayette Post for his dedication to his job, traffic and criminal enforcement, community involvement, instructor ratings, specialty assignments, and other services provided by the officer that exceed department expectations. In 2019, Connolly had 239 criminal arrests, investigated over 200 criminal cases, worked 57 crashes, answered 323 calls for service, and initiated 1,230 traffic stops. Connolly has worked for the Indiana State Police for 3 years.
Connolly also received the Indiana State Police Lafayette District Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Award for his commitment to removing impaired drivers from the Indiana roadways. In 2019, Connolly led the Lafayette Post with 43 impaired driver arrests. Connolly exemplifies the professionalism and integrity expected of Indiana State Police troopers. Connolly’s actions continue to make the roadways safer for the citizens of Indiana.
Trooper Thad Decker Jr. was recognized with an Indiana State Police Life Saving Award. In July of 2020, Trooper Decker arrived at a crash scene, which occurred at State Road 63 and County Road 100 North in Warren County, involving a commercial motor vehicle and a passenger car. Decker rushed to render aid to the driver of the passenger car, who was trapped inside the vehicle. The subject appeared to be semi-conscious with severe bleeding from his arm. Decker crawled inside the vehicle through the driver’s side window and applied a tourniquet to the driver’s arm. Decker stayed in the vehicle rendering aid and talking to the driver until the fire department responded and extricated him from the vehicle. Decker has worked for the Indiana State Police for 2 years.
Trooper Chandler Stanton and Attica Police Chief Ed Durnil were recognized with an Indiana State Police Life Saving Award. In August of 2020, Trooper Stanton and Chief Durnil were advised by Fountain County Dispatch of a suicidal male. When Stanton and Durnil located the subject, he had no pulse and was not breathing. Stanton and Durnil began to perform CPR, and the subject regained his pulse and began breathing on his own. Stanton and Durnil assisted in getting the patient up a steep hillside to an awaiting ambulance. Stanton has worked for the Indiana State Police for one year. Trooper Stanton’s father, Sgt. John Stanton, assisted Lt. McKee with presenting the award to him. Sgt. Stanton is a 27 year veteran with the Indiana State Police.
“I am very proud of the work of these troopers and all the troopers from the Lafayette Post,” stated Lt. Tom McKee, Commander of the Lafayette Post. “These troopers have earned the awards they are receiving for their dedication to protecting the communities they serve.”
