DANVILLE — The Lincoln Park Historic District Neighborhood Association is there for the neighbors’ connection and is separate from the city of Danville’s Historic Preservation Commission (HPC).
Structures that have been declared as preserved by the HPC, or which are located in a designated historic district, must obtain a Certificate of Appropriateness (C of A) detailing property modifications before any work permits for construction can be issued.
The C of A is reviewed by the HPC to determine whether modifications will significantly alter the historically preserved architecture of the structure. The HPC will approve or deny the C of A which will determine whether a work permit can be issued.
All ‘C of A’s are reviewed by city personnel before going to HPC review. If a proposed modification does not alter the architectural significance of the structure or replaces materials “like for like” the application can be administratively approved and forego the HPC review. A ‘C of A’ application must be submitted even if the applicant understands their project will qualify as administratively approved, according to the city.
C of A’s are for the external of the property only. Any external modifications needing a work permit must complete a ‘C of A’ before the permit is issued.
Generally speaking the goal is to protect the historical architecture of the home, such as not replacing historically accurate windows with vinyl, brick with siding, roof shingles with metal, etc., according to the city.
Exceptions can be made in cases of financial burden related to modifications or health-related issues. These exceptions must be reviewed through the C of A process.
Painting is not covered under this process. A ‘C of A’ is not necessary for house painting projects.
Danville has its own Historic Preservation Ordinance and is recognized as a Certified Local Government by the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency.
This status, conferred to local governments through states and recognized by the National Trust for Historic Preservation makes preservation information and resources available.
In May 1990, concerned with the deteriorating state of Danville’s historic structures, the Old Town Preservation Association of Danville presented a proposal to the Danville City Council for creation of a local historic landmark commission. The commission would focus on the preservation of historic structures and public education of the community’s unique history.
Two months later, the city of Danville established the HPC. The goals of the commission were and remain: educating the public on identification and preservation of local landmarks, education on the benefits of preserving landmarks and to promote an appreciation of local history. Since its inception, the HPC has worked with the community on establishing more than 25 local buildings and sites as historical landmarks (including listings on the National Register of Historic Places), established the “Lincoln Park Historic District,” facilitated multiple studies on historic areas of Danville and ushered in a new era of historical recognition and appreciation in the community.
The HPC seeks to continue these efforts into a new era increasing the knowledge of local historical significance and making Danville’s history a part of everyday life.
For more information about the city’s Historic Preservation Commission, Certificate of Appropriateness forms and if someone is looking for historically accurate repairs or modifications to a home or business, visit the city’s website at www.cityofdanville.org.
