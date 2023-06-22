DANVILLE — More live art, art in action, will be a big part of the 34th annual Arts in the Park this weekend at Lincoln Park.
In addition to the stage entertainment, chalk art contest and children’s art tent which again will offer a variety of art activities, there will be an adult paint party and scarf dying artist, Henna artist and glass blowing artist. There are small costs involved for some of the artist activities.
Admission is free to Arts in the Park. It is rain or shine and runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
“Arts in the Park is kind of the heartbeat of our community,” said Shannon Schroeder, in her third year as president of the Arts in the Park board and fourth year on the board.
For a long time it’s been a free event that brings people together in the outdoor, wide open Lincoln Park, Schroeder said.
“I love that it’s accessible to everybody in the community, and it really brings people up close to the artists,” she added.
“I especially love the children’s area,” Schroeder said, adding that not everybody has an opportunity to get messy and it’s at no cost too.
She said they try to add different activities to the children’s area. There are all sorts of crafts to make. The library comes and does a craft too, which has been painted rocks. There’s also a face painting area.
The sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha will be giving away books. Children can pick one out from a table.
“It’s part of their national outreach,” Schroeder said.
New this year under the pavilion at 1 p.m. Sunday is an adult paint party. This is the adult version of the children’s tent. Participants are asked to sign up ahead of time, due to limited spots, by going to the Arts in the Park Facebook page. Teens can participate, but must have an adult with them.
The activity is sponsored by Danville Metal Stamping, with donations accepted. Arts in the Park Board Member Kem Sparrow will teach the class.
Other activities include the car show “Art on Wheels” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Registration is 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday. It’s presented by the Illiana Antique Automobile Club.
Arts in the Park also features a full stage lineup both days including music and dance groups from the Wabash Valley Area Band, a gospel choir and Landon Frazier, a young man with a tenor voice. The Danville Municipal Band will play at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to listen to and watch the stage acts, as benches in the park are limited.
There will be 27 artists selling items in the Artist Promenade area, in addition to a variety of food vendors.
“That’s an increase from last year,” Schroeder said about the number of artists.
Schroeder said there’s returning favorite artists, in addition to some new ones. There will be jewelry, acrylics and canvas paintings, oil paintings, pottery, glassware, ceramics, photography, clothing, metal items, 2-D and 3-D art, wood items, stained glass, mixed media, gemstones, wood burning and other drawings and items. Artists are coming from Danville and Vermilion County in addition to Chicago, Decatur, St. Joseph, Champaign, Tolono, Argenta, and Fowler, Bloomington, Veedersburg and Lafayette, Ind.
Schroeder encouraged the public to attend.
“We’re just really looking forward to it. We hope the community comes out and really supports it,” she added.
