September’s First Fridays will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Temple Plaza, 8 N. Vermilion St., on Sept. 2.
There will be live folk music, photo booth and an artisan market featuring handmade items and art from a dozen artisan vendors. “The Artisan Table” will feature a farm-to-table dinner experience for those who purchase a dinner ticket, available for $30 each.
Dinner tickets can be purchased online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0F44ACAF2DA 3FEC43-theartisan.
Dinner by Mimi’s Kitchen and Catering will be served at 6 p.m. The meal will include fresh bread, hors d’oeuvres, fresh garden salad, garlic rosemary roasted prime rib, loaded mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, water, lemonade, tea and carrot cake cupcakes with brown butter cream cheese buttercream frosting and caramelized pecans from Kayla’s Chic Treats.
Additional beverages from Big Thorn Farm and Brewery and Sleepy Creek Winery will be available for purchase at an outdoor bar hosted by Vermilion River Beer Company.
Those not attending the dinner are still welcome to enjoy the other activities at the event.
Community yoga will begin at 5 p.m. on Sept. 2 as well. The hour long practice is free and open to all levels. Participants are encouraged to bring their own mats, however there will be some available. If the weather is unfavorable, yoga will be canceled.
More information can be found at the First Fridays website: www.firstfridaysdanville.com.
