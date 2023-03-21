The Danville Art League’s Paul Brumaghim Gallery will feature an exhibition and silent auction of the extensive south of the border art collection of the late Paul Carlson and original artwork of the late Francine Sinsabaugh during March and April.
An open house for the silent auction and exhibition will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The winners of the silent auction will be announced at 3 p.m. after the open house. The remaining art will be on display and for sale until April 29. Thanks to the generous donations of Francine and Paul’s family, all proceeds will help fund programs at the Danville Art League, including children’s classes, late bloomers classes and the general operating expenses.
Sinsabaugh was born in Neully-sur-Seine, France on Sept. 16, 1928. She moved to the United States with her family, and they lived in Chicago and Evanston, Illinois. As a high school student, Sinsabaugh attended the Art Institute of Chicago, receiving a three-year certificate with honors. Sinsabaugh also attended the University of Illinois, where she received a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts.
An accomplished artist, she owned an art gallery in Chicago and exhibited her work extensively throughout her life. Her work is included in many private collections. Over the years she created works in a wide variety of media, but perhaps her most recognized are her woodprints, oils and mosaic designs. Her rich sense of color and her evident freedom of expression through art was compelling. With just a few strokes, her hand could from and create a blank canvas revealing a picture held in her mind’s eye.
Sinsabaugh taught in Danville School District 118 and at DACC. Her students won numerous awards. At DACC, Sinsabaugh was instrumental in designing the art curriculum, and taught all the art classes for many years. In retirement, she continued to teach at the Danville Art League, the Laura Lee Fellowship House and privately to area students. She also volunteered teaching in many other capacities in the Danville Community.
As a loyal and enthusiastic member of the Danville Art League, Sinsabaugh advocated for and supported the Art League’s move into larger premises, which provided the space to display more work and teach more students.
Carlson was a Spanish teacher at Danville High School and Danville Area Community College for many years. He also taught English as a second language, and taught Spanish to private students.
He also was a valued community member, and was known for his kindness and generosity.
Paul loved to travel, honing his Spanish skills and expanding his knowledge of other cultures. He traveled extensively in Mexico, Machu Picchu, Patagonia, Portugal and many other countries in Central and South America.
Collecting art from each country that he visited, he amassed an amazing collection. He shared portions of the collection with his students, relatives and friends, and gave a wonderful exhibition at the Danville Art League last year.
The Danville Art League, 320 N. Franklin St., is open Wednesday and Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. An appointment can also be made by calling the Art League at 217-442-9264 and leaving a contact number.
For more information, please call the Art League at (217) 442-9264 or check our website at www.danvilleartleague.com.
