DANVILLE — Three longtime residents of Vermilion County have combined their talents and their artistic vision to create a unique show, “Two Artists and an Author,” on exhibit at the Danville Art League from July 31 through the end of August.
Kim Puzey of Fairmount is a watercolorist and art league member who shares her family history in paintings.
Rebecca Schlecht, another art league member, uses both watercolors and oils in her renderings of the natural world, including a series called “Fruits and Vegetables of the Pandemic.”
Melissa Gouty is the author of “The Magic of Ordinary,” a memoir about growing up in a different era with a dad who was able to find beauty in everyday life.
The idea of seeing the beauty – “the magic” – of ordinary life is exactly what gave Schlecht the idea to invite Puzey and Gouty to collaborate on the unique exhibit.
“We are all artists in our own right. We have different styles and perspectives, but all three of us strive to create magic and preserve that bit of beauty we see daily,” Schlecht said.
More than 100 paintings by the artists will be on display. Notecards suitable for framing and giclees (high quality prints) will be available for sale or by pre-order. Gouty will be autographing copies of The Magic of Ordinary.
The three friends are excited about the event and the chance to share their work with the community.
Schlecht, who had the original vision for the exhibit says, “What could be more fun than an exhibit by three vivacious, caring women who love their art and want to share them with others? It took some courage, but it has been a blast.”
The public is invited to the Opening Receptions on July 31 and Aug. 1, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. at the Danville Art League.
The Danville Art League believes that “all people are entitled to exposure and involvement in the arts.”
The organization is located at 320 N. Franklin St., Danville, and works to stimulate creativity and art appreciation.
