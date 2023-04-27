DANVILLE — The annual Sharon Schmitz Regional Open Art Competition will be May 3 through June 14 at the Danville Art League.
The competition will be during regular business hours. The art league is open 9 a.m.to 12 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays.
An appointment also can be made by calling the art league at 217-442-9264 and leaving a contact number.
The show will feature artists, professional and amateur, 18 years of age or older, from within a 150-mile radius of Danville.
The following categories will be judged and awarded prizes: oil and acrylic painting, watermedia, drawing (B&W and color), digital media/photography, mixed media and other (no crafts), sculpture and ceramics, and woodworking.
Judging will be on Saturday, May 6.
An open house and critique by the judge will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Refreshments will be served.
The Danville Art League is located at 320 N. Franklin St.
For more information, call the art league at 217-442-9264 or check the website www.danvilleartleague.com.
