DANVILLE — The new ice system under construction at the David S. Palmer Arena is a dream come true for Operations Manager Don Wright.
“It’s exciting to see construction under way,” he said. “We’re in the beginning stages now, but soon the floor will be torn out and the installation of the new system will be starting. It’s a real thrill to be part of this new chapter for the arena.”
The opening of the new ice rink to the public will be dependent upon where the Restore Illinois reopening program is when the work is completed.
The projected date to begin making ice is in early October.
Arena board chairman Greg Green said, “Don and his crew have used tender loving care over the years to maintain the issue-laden Freon-based system installed four decades ago. Don has even been at the arena working on the old system on Christmas Day.
“But now, thanks to the generous $3 million bequest from the estate of Julius W. Hegeler II, a state-of-the-art ammonia-based process is being installed to serve the community for generations to come.”
Green, other board members and Wright aren’t the only ones excited about the improvements. The arena’s new General Manager Joe Dunagan, hockey and skating fans and participants all are thrilled to see the old system go and the new one being built.
Dunagan said, “This system is the best of the best. It is NHL and major college caliber. We are looking forward to great ice for the Dashers, the Junior Dashers and skaters. We’re considering keeping the ice down longer to allow for possible use by the AAU, a summer hockey league and summertime ice skating.”
Danville Dashers General Manager Diane Short said, “We are extremely excited about the new ice along with new glass and new boards. Getting new glass means a whole new experience for our fans. This season is definitely going to be a good one for fans, the arena and the Dashers organization.”
Arena board member and hockey mom, Tara Auter, said, “This upcoming season for the Junior Dashers will mark 25 years of youth hockey and having a new rink will be the perfect way to celebrate. I’m also excited about the possibility of keeping the ice down longer for the kids, hockey leagues and public skating. The arena will be a cool place to be in the summer.”
Green said the B32 Engineering Group has been hired as consultants for the project.
“Their specialty is ice rink replacements. They have accomplished more than 250 of these across the country. These range from community-based rinks like the Palmer Arena to Division One College Hockey and NHL facilities. B32’s services include planning, design, consultation and construction observation,” he said.
The general contractor is Total Mechanical Services, another ice rink specialist, which is required for this type of job. “Whenever possible,” Green said, “subcontracting is awarded to local firms.”
Dunagan said, “Things are looking really good for the arena. Along with the new ice, we have a new roof that was installed last year. And we’re doing a lot of other improvements during our time of being closed.”
Board member Scott Dowers added, “With all the upgrades and new vision at the arena, I believe that our community will have more social and entertainment opportunity to build pride and positivity in Danville.”
Dunagan said, “As we plan for events, we want to bring all kinds of activities to the arena. We can cover the ice for concerts, car shows, bull riding, more basketball and other shows, along with the events we already do like the Festival of Trees.
“As a matter of fact, we’re working on booking a famous illusionist (next) spring.”
