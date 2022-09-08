DANVILLE — Following the Commercial-News reporting on the David S. Palmer Arena board voting to fire arena General Manager Joe Dunagan, a statement was issued Thursday afternoon by the board's attorney Andrew Mudd.
It states: "On Aug. 24, 2022, the VCMEA-OBA (Vermilion County Metropolitan Exposition Auditorium and Office Building Authority) board met to discuss matters pertaining to the arena, as well as to discuss the future of the general manager, Joe Dunagan. A motion was made by Kim Hoffman and seconded by Tara Auter that Board President (John) Spezia, Scott Dowers, Dylan Haun, and Janet Payne would meet with Joe Dunagan on Thursday, August 25th at 9 a.m. to discuss information that was raised during executive session and to allow him an opportunity to tender his resignation by 3 p.m. If he failed to tender his resignation by that time, then he would be terminated effected Aug. 25, 2022. Mr. Dunagan failed to appear at that morning meeting and failed to tender his resignation. He was terminated as general manager. The motion was passed, unanimously, by all board members present. Board President Spezia voted, in favor, of terminating Joe Dunagan.
"It has come to the attention of the board that Mr. Spezia has made statements to the press regarding what transpired during executive session regarding Joe Dunagan. Those statements are concerning, as executive session is a closed session, not available to the public. This allows for discussions to be had regarding personnel and ongoing litigation. These closed sessions are crucial in the process of managing local boards and municipalities. All other discussions and action items are had pursuant to the Open Meetings Act, in full view of the public.
"The decision to terminate Joe Dunagan as general manager was not political, as indicated in statements made by Mr. Spezia. The decision was made after a lengthy three-hour discussion regarding his continued employment and the direction of the board and arena. After the discussion, and the unanimous vote by all board members present, the decision to terminate Joe Dunagan was made in the best interests of the arena.
"The board members present for the Aug. 24, 2022 meeting are confused and disappointed by Mr. Spezia’s statements provided to the media after he agreed on the current course of action. While we understand that Mr. Spezia is a friend of Joe Dunagan and was instrumental in his hiring, the board, including Mr. Spezia, decided to go in another direction. Mr. Spezia tendered his resignation to certain board members and the mayor, as he is one of the board seats appointed by the city of Danville. He indicated that he would resign in September after one item of business was resolved and approved. The board wishes him the best of luck with his expanded roles in coaching and overseas professional sports organizations.
"The arena has a crop of new board members who have fresh ideas on how to improve the arena to better serve our Vermilion County community. We are looking forward and moving forward to provide sports, entertainment and fun to our community. In addition, we are striving to have a solid work environment in which our employees can thrive. We are excited about the future of the arena."
Mudd said he couldn't comment on a settlement agreement concerning Dunagan's termination.
