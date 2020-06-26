DANVILLE — As Illinois Moves into Phase 4 of the Reopen Illinois Plan today, unemployment rates are up and the number of jobs are down in all metropolitan areas of the state.
The number of nonfarm jobs decreased over-the-year in May in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas, with six metro areas at record low payrolls, according to preliminary data released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).
In the Danville Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 14.8 percent in May 2020 from 4.2 percent in May 2019, an increase of 10.6 percent over the year. The May 2020 unemployment rate is the highest May unemployment rate on record.
Non-farm employment decreased by -2,300 jobs compared to last May.
Other job losses by sectors are: leisure-hospitality (-400), manufacturing (-300), professional-business services (-300), educational-health services (-300), and government (-300). These sectors recorded the largest employment declines compared to one year ago.
Across Illinois, the unemployment rate increased over-the-year in all metro areas to record highs for the month of May using comparable state unemployment rate and nonfarm jobs data that go back to 1990. Data reported prior to 1990 are not directly comparable due to updates in methodology.
“Illinois’ transition into Phase 4 of the Reopen Illinois Plan is another positive step toward the recovery of our state and local economies,” Deputy Governor Dan Hynes said.
“We will continue to closely monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and make necessary adjustments to ensure the health and safety of our citizens while continuing to provide families and small businesses the resources they need for recovery,” he said.
Data shows the number of nonfarm jobs decreased in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas. Total nonfarm jobs were down in Peoria (-16.7%, -28,800), Decatur (-14.7%, -7,600) and Elgin (-14.5%, -38,500). Jobs were down -12.0% (-455,200) in Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights. Job losses occurred across all industries, and there were no industry sectors that recorded job growth in a majority of metro areas.
Not seasonally adjusted data compares May 2020 with May 2019.
The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 14.7 percent in May 2020, a record high for the month of May, dating back to 1976.
Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 13 percent in May 2020, also a record high, dating back to 1948. The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment.
