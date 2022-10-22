The Nov. 8 election has some returning faces and some new ones for representative races.
Vermilion County was divided in the redistricting of congressional districts last year due to census population changes.
Vermilion County was split south of Interstate 74 in Illinois’ new congressional district map. Residents will be represented by two different members of Congress.
For Vermilion County voters, the northern part of the county, including Danville, Tilton to Westville, is now in the 2nd Congressional District. The rest of the southern part of the county remains in 15th District.
Due to the state’s declining population, Illinois will have only 17 congressional seats after the 2022 elections, one fewer than it’s had.
Due to most of the state’s population loss occurring in southern Illinois, the new congressional map combined what had been the 12th and 15th Districts.
Republican Mary Miller is running again in the newly-drawn 15th District, which stretches from west-central Illinois eastward across the state, curling around the city of Champaign and stretching back west and south to an area just west of Collinsville. Her opponent is Democrat Paul J. Lange.
Among the issues Miller works on: advocates for small businesses in downstate Illinois that are being crushed by harmful labor regulations that are forcing jobs overseas.
According to Lange: I’m running to represent the people of the new Illinois 15th Congressional District. I want to give people in this new district a choice and a real voice by fighting for economic opportunity, voting rights and health care.
Congresswoman Robin Kelly, a Democrat from Matteson, which is south of Chicago, was elected to serve the 2nd Congressional District in 2013. The 2nd Congressional District now includes Danville and goes south to Westville. It extends north to include Kankakee to some southeast Chicago suburbs.
Her opponent is Republican Thomas Lynch. Lynch of Cissna Park is an Illinois Department of Agriculture meat and poultry inspector.
“I want a second amendment that is not infringed upon. I want freedom of speech that isn’t stifled by private companies with monopoly power over information. I want to see government officials behind bars when it is found they broke the law. I want a balanced fiscal policy. I want lower taxes. I want a secure immigration policy that works. But most importantly I want freedom, a transparent government, and one held accountable for its actions,” according to Lynch.
Kelly last month met with Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr., farmers and others in the area. Kelly says she’ll have an office here for her constituents.
With the population loss, she said representatives need to make sure Illinois doesn’t lose more money. She also supports programs to highlight the positives of communities and encourage students to come back to their hometowns after college.
“We have to give them something to come back for,” she said.
She added that towns have to be creative for businesses, in attracting employees and marketing themselves.
Questions constituents come to her with include gun violence issues, social security, visas, passports, immigration, grants and business issues.
Kelly said she and her staff might not have all the answers, but they can direct constituents to the right people. She said they closed 525 cases and brought in almost $1 million through refund assistance/other issues for constituents.
She too said she and her office are very in tune with veterans’ issues.
“They will not be ignored,” Kelly said of Vermilion County constituents.
She said whether someone votes for her or not, they’re her constituents.
“That’s my attitude, that I’m here to serve,” she said. “And I feel like we all do better when we all do better.”
Other issues she focuses on include: less crime and healthy communities, assistance on housing, job fairs and other programs, such as a fun reading program.
Kelly said there’s been more women running for political offices, but still not enough.
“We get along better than people think we do,” she said about a lot of bipartisan bills.
Kelly said her background is in social service and counseling. She feels like she was put here to be a public servant.
“I think I have a great track record of things that I pass. It’s not always easy to pass legislation... But I’ve done lots of programming around housing.”
She said she’s dependable, respectful and responsive.
“Our door is always open,” she said, adding that she and her staff are willing to learn and listen. “We’re a very active office.”
She’s most proud of, professionally, “all the times that I’ve run for office, I’ve never been the leader,” she said. “And oftentimes, really, everyday people have put me in office. And that’s a beautiful thing.”
When she was first asked to run for office, she said when all her titles are gone, she’ll have to be able to look in the mirror and be proud. After 20 years of being elected or appointed to offices, she can do that and she’s proud of that and that she has her integrity.
“That’s very important to me,” she added.
Personally, she said she is proud she made it through her PhD being a single mom working full-time and then being a state representative. It took many years, but she did it.
In other races, Mike Marron is seeking re-election against Cindy Cunningham. They faced off four years ago.
Marron is owner/operator of Marron Farms and has been state representative in the 104th district since 2018. He also was previously Vermilion County Board chairman for four years.
Marron said he’s running again because, “I feel like I’ve done a good job representing the values of the 104th district. My staff and I have worked very hard to provide top notch constituent service to people in the district that have needed help. I think I bring a reasonable, problem solving, and practical approach to governing in Springfield that is lacking in all levels of politics these days.”
He said the most important issues concerning the office are, “Economic development has always been a priority for me, but the most pressing issue right now is crime. We can’t build the economy of the future and renew our community if people have to fear for their safety. I will continue to push for repeal of the SAFE-T Act, which provides for the elimination of cash bail. Criminals should not get a ‘get out of bail free’ card.”
Cunningham’s priorities are:
1. Lowering Taxes, Adding Quality Jobs and Building a Stronger Economy. Everyone willing to work hard should have opportunities to gain quality employment and contribute to a stronger local economy. As a member of the General Assembly, she will fight to lower taxes while closing tax loopholes to ensure large corporations pay their fair share. A stronger local economy also means investing to build and improve roads, bridges, waterways, and other projects in Central Illinois, bringing the 104th District modern infrastructure and additional quality jobs.
2. Protecting Seniors and Improving Health Care Affordability. “(I) will fight to make sure that senior citizens have every opportunity to age in their homes rather than nursing homes, and (I) will work hard to shift funding to increase opportunities for senior home care. In addition, (I) will protect important programs like Medicare and Social Security, which people have paid into throughout their careers. As a part of the General Assembly, (I) will lead the charge in people born with or who have developed conditions that require ongoing care, while also focusing on positive health care options for everyone.”
3. Investing in Public Education and Expanding Vocational Programs. She will work to enact legislation that provides equal funding for schools across the state, improving our broken system that abundantly funds some districts, while leaving others behind. Funding also needs to be increased for technical programs and vocational programs, and partnerships between trade unions and schools must be created and enhanced to better connect people with skills needed for the workforce. She will also work to make college more affordable, provide debt relief for student loans, and protect funding for public universities.
4. Ending “Politics as Usual.” It’s time to end big money and corruption in politics. While in office, Cindy will work to create leadership term limits to end insider-politics and corruption. In addition, Cindy will fight to put forth legislation to end big money’s grip on the political process, and she will not take any money from corporate PACs. Finally, Cindy will put residents of the 104th District before her party and work across the aisle to pass meaningful legislation built on goodwill and compromise.
For state senator seats, Scott Bennett in the 52nd legislative district and Chapin Rose in the 51st legislative district have no opponents.
