August has been a dry month for Vermilion County and other local areas.
According to Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford with the Illinois State Water Survey/Prairie Research Institute, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, August has been dry for most of the northern half of Illinois, and very dry in some parts.
Ford on Thursday reported the long-term COOP (Cooperative Observer Network) station in Danville has recorded 2.12 inches of rain this month so far, which is about 1.3 inches less than the average total August rainfall (currently 25th driest on record).
The last measurable rainfall at that station was 0.05 inches on Aug. 11, so there have been 17 consecutive dry days in Danville.
Ford said that combined with the heat this week has made for very dry conditions.
"We've received reports of browning and dormant lawns, large cracks in the soil, and some small and medium trees dropping leaves. At this point I have not heard of any water restrictions due to dryness. Crop impacts will be variable depending on how mature the crops were before the beginning of this week. There will likely be some impact on yield, especially for beans and later-planted corn that is still in grain-filling stage," according to Ford.
"We definitely could use some rain," added Tom Fricke with the Vermilion County Farm Bureau, Friday morning, saying that many farmers haven't had rain for most of August. "It's probably a bigger effect on soybeans than corn at this particular stage."
If it's dry and hot, soybean plants can become stressed. Yields of soybeans and corn can be impacted.
For the summer as a whole, Danville has recorded just over 14 inches of rain, which is about 1.5 inches more than average. Also, due to a very wet spring, the Danville station has received approximately 7.8 inches more than average year-to-date precipitation.
Aqua Illinois Area Manager Andy Price reports that to this point all is well.
So far lake level is fine, so there are no concerns. Water usage has been up a bit during the last few days. The hot weather obviously creates more demand such as for hydration, watering yards and gardens, staying cool both physically and businesses keeping machines cooled off, etc., according to Price.
There also are a number of residents who live just outside Aqua's distribution system who rely on wells for water. When the area goes without rain for long periods of time many wells dry up and leave the homeowners with a dry well.
Price says they have a large demand from these customers to fill up at Aqua's bulk water station. The homeowners can purchase water in large quantities and use that water to fill their wells.
