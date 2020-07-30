DANVILLE – Some area school districts will begin registering students next week for the new school year, however, the process might look different than in years past.
Danville District 118 announced Wednesday that its in-person registration event that was set for next week has been postponed because of the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the area.
District officials encourage all parents and guardians to register online, which started last week, by going to http://www.danville118.org, where parents can select the registration links for either new students or returning students. Online registration will end Wednesday, Aug. 12.
“Because of the number of COVID-19 cases rising, we want as many parents using the online registration as possible,” Superintendent of Secondary Education Beth Yacobi said. “It’s easy, and we’re trying to be safe.
“We’re also trying to give more time to parents to register online before we have the in-person registration,” she said. “When we moved back our (school) start date, it meant that our building secretaries wouldn’t be returning until later. We want to ensure that the building secretaries can be a part of the in-person registration.”
An in-person registration event won’t take place until after Aug. 12 and will follow strict social distancing guidelines and be limited to only one parent or guardian per family, Yacobi said.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
In Georgetown-Ridge Farm, registration will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning Monday at the school building where the child will attend. Registration will run through Friday, Aug. 7. If early registration was completed in June, children do not need to be registered again.
Previously enrolled pre-kindergarten students should register between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. starting Monday through Friday, Aug. 7, at Pine Crest Elementary School. New students to the pre-kindergarten program will not be registered for the new school year. If a student qualifies for special education or speech services, parents should contact the Pine Crest office for more information.
The Georgetown-Ridge Farm school board voted Monday to have all the students in the district participate strictly in remote learning during the 2020-2021 school year. The first day of class for students is Friday, Aug. 21.
Students in prekindergarten through third grade will use Seesaw as a learning platform. Students in fourth through 12th grades will use Google Classroom, with third-grade students transitioning to Google Classroom by the end of the school year.
Google Classroom invitations will be sent to students prior to Aug. 21 via their gobuffaloes.org email accounts. Pine Crest will contact families with more information for prekindergarten through fourth-grade students.
Academic expectations for home-based learning will be held to the same standards as face-to-face instruction including attendance, assessments, work completion, participation and engagement. Students will be required to sign in five days a week and be engaged in the lessons; teachers will instruct during regular school hours daily; all student work will be graded in the same manner as face-to-face instruction; and all assignments are to be completed by deadlines.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm students that do not meet these expectations will face consequences that may include failing a class. Parents will be notified by the school if their student is not attending classes by signing in on a daily basis or completing assignments.
Staff will be at school during the normal school day to offer instruction and support, and parents will be able to contact the school during regular school hours to speak with their student’s teachers unless the teacher is conducting a live online class or uploading lessons.
Hoopeston Area
Hoopeston Area CUSD 11 will offer an online student registration/data validation system for the upcoming school year through PowerSchool. The online process will replace all the hard copy student registration and permission forms that parents fill out each school year.
The online system is secure and allows the district to verify all student demographic information, as well as emergency and medical information for each child, prior to the start of the new school year. The system also will allow parents to electronically sign the annual permission forms for school district policies.
Parents will receive registration information next week, either in the mail or by email if the district has it on file. Instructions on how to access the system, along with the dates and times that parents will be able to register online will be provided. Parents also will receive a secure “snap code” that links directly to the student’s information. Parents will create an account that they will use each year for registration and will submit a form for each student in the family. To make the process easier for families with multiple students, an option will be available to copy and apply all generic family information to all other students in the household.
A student’s registration will not be complete until the forms have been submitted and payment and book waivers are processed. Parents who do not have access to the Internet will be able to visit their child’s school during registration hours and use a school computer to complete the process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.