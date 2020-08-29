DANVILLE – Children donning cloth face masks sat in desks spaced far apart in Dan Yagow’s fifth- and sixth-grade class at Trinity Lutheran School.
The students seemed unbothered by the face coverings as they listened intently to Yagow’s history lesson.
The changes in this school year’s learning landscape have been a boon for parochial and private schools as area parents seek an alternative to public schools and all-remote learning.
The low student enrollment numbers at Schlarman Academy’s North and South campuses and at Trinity Lutheran School allowed the schools to set up socially distanced classrooms for its students while offering five-day-a-week in-person instruction. Both schools have seen an increase in enrollment in the last few weeks.
Another alternative in the Danville area, Modern Marvels Academy at 2001 Kickapoo Drive, is a brand new Montessori school that offers a different way of learning that is based on the students’ academic strengths rather than their age level. An open house took place Aug. 24, with the first day of school set for Labor Day Monday on Sept. 7.
Schlarman Academy
Schlarman Academy was one of the Vermilion County schools that kicked off the new school year early on Aug. 18.
“My grade school is pretty much full,” Principal Mark Janesky said earlier this week. “I have only five or six openings left.”
Those classroom openings at Schlarman’s South Campus include one in kindergarten, one in first grade, one or two in second grade and one or two in fourth or fifth grade.
The junior high/high school at Schlarman’s North Campus currently boasts an enrollment of 150 seventh- through 12th-grade students, although it can accommodate up to 400 students.
“We’ve added 30 to 35 kids at the grade school, and I’ve had to say ‘no’ to some because I can’t fit any more in a classroom,” Janesky said.
“We have to limit the number of students in a classroom,” he said. “The rooms look a little different. We’ve taken out bookcases and tables to get 25 desks in and spaced far enough apart.”
Lunchtime also looks different, with more lunch periods being added as well as seating areas so the students may spread out.
“We now have four lunch periods instead of two, and I put out five more tables than normal,” Janesky said.
In addition, Schlarman students are divided into “quads,” with each group of four remaining together throughout the school day whether they are in a classroom or in the lunchroom.
“They sit in assigned seating at lunch, and they also sit together in class,” he said. “The quad groups spend all day together.”
Schlarman students are expected to wear face masks while indoors, which hasn’t been a problem, Janesky said.
“They’re being respectful, and they wear masks,” he said. “When the kids are outside, when they are socially distancing, they don’t have to wear a mask.
“If they are sitting at their desk taking a test, they don’t have to wear a mask, but when they get up from the desk, they have to put on a mask,” Janesky said. “If they are walking up and down the halls, they have to wear a mask.”
Some activities, however, have been canceled this school year.
“We can’t have Grandparents’ Day or our carnival because of health department rules,” he lamented. “I can’t have band or chorus indoors.”
Janesky, who previously was the Vermilion County assistant regional superintendent, said he understands the challenges larger public school districts, such as Danville District 118, face in trying to reopen.
“The busing issue was major,” he said. “First, the state wanted one kid per seat, every other seat. Then you could have 48 kids on a bus if maybe you built a partition between the seats. School districts don’t have the money or the personnel to do that.”
Transporting fewer students on a school bus would result in buses running routes nearly nonstop.
“Kids would be coming home at 10 p.m.,” he said. “I wouldn’t want that for my child.”
With 10 days into the new school year, Janesky said everything was running as smoothly as could be expected during these unprecedented times.
“We will continue to do things the way we should,” he said. “We’re just happy the kids are in school and are learning.”
Trinity Lutheran School
Students returned to class at Trinity Lutheran School, 824 E. Main St., on Aug. 21, although parents may still sign up their children for late enrollment and go through the application process.
“We still have more room,” office manager Lisa Thompson said. “We’re still doing appointments, and we’re giving tours of the school.”
Thompson said a lot of the inquiries about Trinity Lutheran School have come from Danville District 118 families.
“We’ve had more inquiries because I think more people are thinking about what they’re going to do about school,” she said.
“People who are calling here have never considered private schools before,” Thompson said. “A lot of people are asking how things work here.
“We’ve had some families from District 118 and families from the outlying areas enroll, and others who wanted to see how things go at their school first and have a backup plan in place just in case,” she added.
Thompson said she’s fielded calls from the parents of students “out in Vermilion County because they don’t like the schedule where their children are in school only a couple days a week.”
Trinity Lutheran’s students are in class from 8:25 a.m. to 3:25 p.m. five days a week. The school also offers extended care hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. to accommodate working parents who may need to drop off their children early or pick them up later.
“We opted not to offer an all-online option because there were staffing issues,” she said.
Penny Tibben’s third- and fourth-grade class, however, has blended learning that is a combination of in-person learning and using a digital platform on a laptop in class.
Some parents have called to ask if their child would have to wear a face mask if they attended Trinity Lutheran School.
“We don’t want to take that risk,” Thompson said. “We’re following the guidelines as best we can by wearing masks, social distancing, cleaning and assigned seating.
“We’re giving them brain breaks and breaks outside where they don’t wear masks,” she added.
Similar to Schlarman, Trinity Lutheran groups students in pods that remain together throughout the school day.
“A lot has been asked of the schools and districts this year; everyone is doing everything they can,” she said. “We have a backup plan if someone has to be out of school.”
Thompson’s own children attend Trinity Lutheran School.
“I’m glad to have my kids back in school,” she said. “There’s certain things they need to thrive, and socialization is one of those.”
Modern Marvels Academy
Another alternative to public and parochial schools is Montessori school.
Elizabeth Cannon has opened a new Montessori school, called Modern Marvel Academy, which is located in a former day care center on the far west end of Danville.
In addition to the Montessori school for students in prekindergarten through high school, Cannon also offers tutoring for remote learners on a part-time basis.
Cannon, who has experience with homeschooling, said Montessori school is a new concept for this area.
“We’re offering something new to the community,” she said.
“Instead of going by a child’s birthdate to determine their grade level, schoolwork is assigned according to individual ability so we can meet them where they are academically,” Cannon said.
“Instead of a predetermined expectation of what grade they should be in based on their age, we work with their abilities and strengths,” she explained. “We meet all the state standards.”
Montessori school follows four levels of learning: preschool, early elementary, upper elementary and junior high/high school.
“We also do a lot of hands-on, five-sense learning instead of doing a lot of paperwork,” Cannon said. “If a student needs two or three extra months on a lesson, we give them that.”
Other features of the school include providing organic meals when available and using nontoxic disinfectant.
“Our prices are comparable to day care,” she said.
The first day of school is Labor Day Monday on Sept. 7, if parents wish to send their child to school on the holiday.
Right now, the school employs three teachers and already has 11 students enrolled with a few more going through the application process. Cannon, who is the school’s director, said a 15:1 student-to-teacher ratio will be maintained when the school reaches capacity.
“People need somewhere to send their children,” she said. “I did college online and I struggled with it, so how do we expect a 6- or 7-year-old to stay focused?
“There’s going to be a lot of kids left at home because parents have to go to work and put food on the table,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.