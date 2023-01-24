DANVILLE — The Danville City Council had a special meeting on Monday to meet with a marketing group that has worked with Vermilion Advantage and others.
WhiteSmith Marketing Group met with city leaders and aldermen for a focus group session to get a better understanding of the perceptions of Danville to assist with marketing research.
This follows Vermilion Advantage’s release Friday of its “Discover Vermilion County Illinois” marketing video.
The video can be seen here: https://www.dropbox.com/s/vhlpyswp8vbt3so/Vermilion%20Advantage%20v13.mp4?dl=0.
Local leaders have asked the community to use the video “to recruit, to be proud of your community and to show other communities how incredible Vermilion County is.”
The video touches on business, education, recreation and other aspects of the community.
Officials thanked Danville Area Visitors’ Bureau and Center Street Productions for the video.
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. has said a goal for this year was to create more videos for the city’s YouTube channel and websites, to try to help people better understand what the city does and help with the city’s image of what people see, think and know about Danville.
When talking about the city’s declining population, Williams also has said, “My goal is to improve all of the things that the city of Danville controls, such that people have an amazing quality of life here and they not only want to stay but that we draw in people from other places.”
City, county, education, business and state officials’ have worked to address blight, crime, homelessness, education, housing, neighborhood and other community needs to retain residents and attract new.
Vermilion Advantage CEO Tim Dudley also said there’s a lot of exciting projects going on throughout the county.
He said people want to be downtown, take part in the parks and recreation, attend the festivals and support local businesses.
