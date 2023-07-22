INDIANOLA
Something is grazing on the land south of Indianola, but it’s not the typical cattle one expects to see in east-central Illinois.
Long-haired and horned, these cattle are yaks whose origins are the Himalayan Mountains of Tibet.
Ron Bailey, his wife Debbie, and their sons, Shane and Colin, started raising yaks three years ago at their Savannah Ridge Farms, where they grow 700 acres of certified organic crops.
Although the family has owned farmland in the area for four decades, it wasn’t until the last several years they decided to move away from conventional crop farming and toward fully organic farming.
“We started growing organic crops about six years ago and wanted something to fertilize our fields,” Ron said. “We needed to fertilize 250 acres and buying manure is expensive.”
The family wanted a hardy animal that could withstand east-central Illinois winters without a barn for shelter and learned about the possibility of yaks through an acquaintance from their missionary work.
Seventy silky-haired yaks graze on alfalfa and grass in three different fields around Ron Bailey’s home.
“We have silky yaks and not wooly yaks because they get too hot,” he said. “They look like bovines but smaller. They have a hump on their back and a long tail like a horse.
“They are very ‘herd mentality,’ but there is a pecking order,” Bailey said. “They are much superior in intelligence compared to cattle.
“They’ll lounge around the water tank and graze at night,” he explained about the yaks’ summertime routine. “They eat alfalfa, but they don’t bloat like cattle.
“They eat 40 percent of what beef cattle eat, their meat is 97 percent fat-free, and they don’t have the health issues,” he added. “Commercial steer will finish out in two years and a yak in three years.”
Yaks prefer colder weather that is more reminiscent of their Himalayan Mountains origins.
“They love the cold,” Bailey said. “In the winter they will run and jump.”
The yaks are fed non-GMO hay during the winter.
“We’ll fertilize these fields with yaks for two years and then grow a killer corn crop,” he said.
The Baileys’ youngest son, Max, was eager to explain, “We have two bulls named Buster and Gary. They like to eat treats.”
At 2-1/2 years old, Gary already weighs 750 pounds and is expected to top out at 1,600 to 1,700 pounds. Buster weighs 1,500 pounds. Female yak cows reach 1,200 pounds when they are full grown.
Buster and Gary stay in their own paddock until it is time to mate them with the female yaks.
“We separate the heifers and put them with the bulls,” Bailey said. “There is an eight-month gestation period, but only two out of three years they will calve.”
During the last two years, members of the Bailey family have had to intervene and bottle feed two baby yaks, LeRoy and Lily, after their mother yak abandoned them. LeRoy, born in 2022, and Lily, born in 2021, roam a large field with yak steers and other 1-, 2-, and 3-year-old yaks in what Bailey calls his grower group.
Six yaks were harvested earlier this year, with the ultra-lean steaks selling out quickly at the May and June farmers’ markets in Urbana.
Steakburger, steaks and seasoning also are available for purchase online at www.savannahridgefarms.com/shop.
“We’ve had $500 orders of steak,” he said. “It’s 97 percent lean, and because all of our yaks are grass fed, it’s organic; it’s like a health food.”
Eventually, Bailey would like to harvest 20 yaks a year and sell steaks, roasts in the fall, and even yak jerky as soon as he finds a meat processor to make the jerky.
Currently, there are 6,500 yaks in the United States, primarily in mountainous, cooler-climate regions, such as Colorado and Pennsylvania, according to Bailey.
“We have 1 percent of them,” he said. “There are 15 yaks in Momence, and someone else in South Bend had yaks, but he sold his. Most people have only two or three yaks.
“We have learned a lot about yaks in three years, and we have a lot more to learn,” Bailey said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.