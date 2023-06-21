As many in the area keep hoping for rain, Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford confirmed it’s been uniquely dry this time of year for this part of the state.
“It has definitely been very dry in Vermilion County, and really across most of central and northern Illinois since the start of April,” according to Ford.
“Danville has picked up 5.58 (inches) since April 1, which is less than 50 percent of normal and the 12th lowest total over that period on record. We had a similarly dry start to the growing season in 2012, which had 5.46 (inches) from April 1 to June 20. Importantly though, the 2011-12 winter was much drier and warmer than our last winter, so we started that growing season with much less moisture in the ground. So this year we’re very dry (and definitely feeling some impacts), but not to the point of 2012 in Vermilion County yet,” Ford stated.
The upcoming days aren’t looking to provide any relief to gardeners and farmers either.
“I wish I had better news for the forecast, but central Illinois is mostly expected to pick up less than a third of an inch over the next seven days. The week two outlooks show best chances of near normal precipitation, but the models have been showing a signal of wetter weather just seven to 10 days out for several weeks now. Hence, why I’m not overly confident in the two-week outlook,” Ford said.
Ford is with the Illinois State Water Survey | Prairie Research Institute at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
