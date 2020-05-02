DANVILLE – Area school districts that had been planning graduation celebrations saw their work dashed after the state superintendent announced this week that in-person ceremonies and other creative approaches would not be allowed.
“In-person graduation ceremonies of any kind are not allowed at this time,” Illinois State Superintendent Carmen I. Ayala wrote Wednesday in a weekly Illinois State Board of Education message emailed to school administrators statewide.
“This directive extends to drive-through graduation ceremonies or events where students come in small groups to the school or another location for a photo or to walk across a stage,” Ayala said. “The governor’s extended stay-at-home order prohibits group gatherings.”
Although Ayala said such events are not allowed “at this time,” she did not indicate when they might be.
Westville Superintendent Seth Miller said the mid-week announcement “put a monkey wrench” into graduation plans that many area school districts had spent hours devising. Those graduation plans also helped bolster the hopes of many seniors and their parents.
“People are emotional and volatile right now,” he said. “We have no idea what we’re going to do now.
“We’re being told we can’t take a picture of one kid at a time and do a drive-through diploma pick-up,” Miller said. “How is that inherently different than picking up food during a drive-through food distribution?
“We’d like to (have graduation) before June 30, if restrictions allow,” he said. “But we also have to think, ‘Where’s the cutoff?’ If we can’t do it by a certain date, kids are going off to college and we have other administrative things we have to do later in the summer.”
Oakwood Superintendent Larry Maynard echoed Miller’s sentiments, saying, “This is a huge frustration for so many of us. There has been lots of contradiction from the state. What do they want us to do?
“We want to recognize our seniors the best we can,” he said. “Every time we get a plan together, something happens that flips it after spending hours on it.”
Oakwood’s 80-90 seniors were being scheduled for video shoots to be used in a virtual graduation program when administrators learned that the state prohibited the activity.
“We were trying to get kids in one at a time to do a video and then splice it together,” Maynard said. “We just met for an hour, and now we don’t know what we’re going to do.
“We want to be compliant and we want to be safe,” he added. “Graduation was supposed to be May 17, so we were going to release the video May 16.”
If the state’s stay-at-home order and COVID-19 restrictions are lifted after May 30, local school administrators said they are committed to having a graduation celebration this summer. However, prom, which should be taking place right now locally, is less likely to happen.
Westville’s prom was supposed to take place today.
“Even if restrictions allowed, no (alternate) date has been planned,” Miller said.
“As an adult, you feel bad for the kids because for most, they will remember prom and high school as one of the best times of their lives,” he said.
Schlarman Academy Principal Mark Janesky sent out an email about two weeks ago indicating prom had been “postponed indefinitely.”
“I’m not even thinking about prom,” he said. “I’m more concerned about graduation.
“I believe graduation is sacred enough that it should be done face to face,” Janesky said. “We’re hoping to do it in June, even with a limited number in attendance.”
For now, the graduation ceremony for Schlarman’s 26 seniors is set for Friday, June 19.
“We will leave it on that date until we know more,” he said.
Janesky said he could have made a small-group graduation ceremony work, if the state would have allowed it this month.
“I could have limited the number of guests and spread them out enough in our gym to maintain social distancing, but now we’re being told we can’t do that,” he said.
Salt Fork High School Principal Darin Chambliss said prom might still happen later this summer.
“Prom was originally scheduled for late April,” he said. “We pushed the date back to the end of May and then, after the latest information from the governor, we pushed it back to July 29.
“We will make a final decision on July 13 and, at that point, if we are unable to have prom, it will be canceled permanently,” he said.
Salt Fork’s graduation originally was set for May 24 and entailed plans for some type of virtual ceremony and then a live ceremony over the summer, if possible, Chambliss said.
“Since the state came out and said we could not do anything in person for graduation, our graduation plans are currently on hold until we hear something from the state,” he said.
