DANVILLE — Local officials today are celebrating the completion of Aqua Illinois’ Lake Vermilion dam gate rehabilitation project.
The event, with a breakfast, program and tour at the dam, is taking place at Turtle Run Golf and Banquet Center. There are attendance limitations due to COVID-19.
Aqua officials say the gates are now in service.
This was an approximately $20 million project for Aqua.
Aqua replaced the 95-year-old gates at the Lake Vermilion Dam at the end of Wilkin Avenue.
Substantial completion of the replacement of the 10 steel spillway gates and one trash gate had been expected by the end of May 2020.
Preparation work started in March 2019 by Ballard Traylor joint venture, with equipment moved there in June 2019, according to Jon Hardt, senior project manager. Ballard Marine Construction is based out of Washougal, Wash. Traylor Bros. Inc. is based out of Evansville, Ind.
The project also used local vendors, such as Glesco Electric, Lowe’s and Fastenal, and union workers worked on the project.
Some preliminary work started in 2018, including a full structure analysis, tests and surveys. Schnabel Engineering of Glen Allen, Va., did design work on the project.
Also replaced was 252 feet of bridge deck, working around a city sewer line.
Construction equipment placed on barges in the lake for the work included a 220-ton crane that weighs about 325,000 pounds.
The dam was built in 1925 to create a reservoir and recreational lake. In 1991, the 11 gates on the dam were extended when Lake Vermilion was raised by an additional 5 feet. The gated dam’s Tainter gates, a type of radial arm floodgate, control water flow. The dam also has a high-level sluice gate, through which water, sediment and other debris flow through.
Over the years, seals had been replaced, cracks addressed and patch work completed.
Aqua officials have said the dam is in pretty good shape, but given changes and the age of the gates, they felt it was time to replace and renovate the gates.
The new gate project will preserve the lake and for the public to enjoy its benefits for many generations to come.
Aqua Illinois provides water and wastewater service to more than 73,000 homes and businesses in 13 Illinois counties, including Vermilion County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.