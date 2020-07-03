Aqua Illinois this week announced that it plans to spend $34 million in 2020 for repairs and upgrades to drinking water and wastewater systems and other operational resources to improve service in communities it serves throughout Illinois.
Aqua invested $43 million in similar projects in 2019 as a part of the company’s ongoing capital investment program. The program will allow Aqua to complete projects that are critical to delivering quality water, providing reliable service and protecting public health and the environment.
Some projects are already underway.
The work includes $12 million of improvements to the Lake Vermilion dam to cap off a $30 million investment to this vital resource for water supply and recreation. Another $8 million will be invested to replace and install water mains throughout the state, improving water supply and quality and reducing main breaks.
To determine which of Aqua’s more than 1,200 miles of water main in Illinois need to be upgraded, the company carefully assesses its systems and targets pipes for replacement that would provide the most benefit in terms of improved reliability, enhanced fire protection, and cost savings due to reduced leakage.
“Safe and reliable drinking water and wastewater systems are essential to all communities across our state and country,” said Aqua Illinois President Craig Blanchette. “Our 2020 capital improvement program helps ensure the reliability of our systems, meet compliance standards, and serve the needs of our customers.”
Aqua provides water and wastewater service to more than 225,000 people in 13 counties throughout Illinois. Visit AquaAmerica.com for more information.
