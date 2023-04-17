PESOTUME – Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 7 Commander, Capt. Bryan Pruitt, announced the results of Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Macon and Vermilion counties during April.
These NITE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations especially between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.
During this time, ISP issued no citations for driving under the influence or other drug/alcohol citations. ISP found four occupant restraint offenses, seven registration offenses, four driver’s license offenses and four insurance violations. ISP issued 34 total citations/arrests and nine total written warnings.
Alcohol and drug impairment are factors in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. More than half of all fatal crashes in Illinois occur at night.
The NITE program allows officers to work at removing dangerous impaired drivers from the road and making sure everyone is buckled up.
This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.
