DANVILLE — About 160 families who have had family members lose their job or members currently unemployed due to COVID-19, and more than 30 businesses would receive financial assistance through COVID-19 funding received by the city.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. told aldermen at Tuesday night’s Danville City Council meeting, via teleconference, that households will soon be able to apply for $1,250 per household, small business owners apply for up to $10,000 per business and independent business persons apply for $2,000.
Williams said businesses that have received other financial assistance through the state or payroll protection program won’t be eligible for grant funding.
He said there will be an online intake process to help city staff. Proof of job loss, current unemployment or a business not operating will be required. This also will be first come, first serve.
The council approved amending the Community Development Block Grant annual action plan for program year 2019 to include the CDBG coronavirus funding the city received of $593,099 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Funding is to be used for: $373,099 for small business support grants, $200,000 for rent, mortgage and vehicle payment assistance for low-to-moderate income persons and $20,000 for administration costs.
The next step is the program will be submitted to HUD. Then an application process will be announced to the public, hopefully within a couple weeks, Williams said.
Ward 2 Alderman Rick Strebing asked if businesses could receive $5,000 to $6,000 instead to allow more businesses to benefit.
Williams didn’t support the lower amount because he said he’s heard from several businesses that if they don’t get a substantial “shot in the arm,” they might not reopen.
“If we go too low, we won’t accomplish our goal of getting business reopened again, I fear,” Williams said.
Williams also added that he had not had a chance to fully digest Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s plan to reopen Illinois in regions when meeting certain criteria that was announced Tuesday, and he didn’t have more specific comments yet.
Ward 6 Alderman Aaron Troglia said something needs to be done to allow businesses, including bars and restaurants, to open responsibly at minimum capacity.
Ward 1 Alderwoman Brenda Brown said “it’s not about our liberty. This is about life and lives.”
Williams said with the governor’s plan, he hopes that reopening will be sooner than some people had expected.
He knows businesses can’t be closed indefinitely, but the city also wants to protect lives.
“We have a path forward...,” Williams said about the state plan making him feel a little bit more comfortable as the city moves ahead.
Also Tuesday night, following the lead from the National Day of Prayer, Williams announced another annual day of fasting and prayer in the city on Thursday as the city faces COVID-19 and continuing violence.
According to Williams, “last year, we held our first day of fasting and prayer, and folks not only taunted and tormented us, but I was even threatened with physical violence and lawsuits from powerful entities outside of our community.”
He said he was glad it proceeded because the city has: gotten lots of drugs off the streets; gotten guns, many of which had been stolen, off the streets; removed violent criminals, known drug dealers, and gang members from our community; did not have a murder the entire summer of 2019 (for the first time in more than a decade); went more than six months without any murders (194 days to be exact); saw the murder rate was down over 40 percent in 2019 compared to 2017 and 2018; built even stronger relationships between the Danville Police Department and the public; and people have heeded our request to see something and say something, helping the city arrest suspects in all murders that have occurred since then except one.
“So you see, our petitions were not in vain. Given that we now face the pandemic of coronavirus/COVID-19 on top of the violence issue we’re working to eliminate, I think it’s more pertinent than ever that we ask for help. Therefore, tonight, I will declare Thursday, May 7, 2020 a Day of Fasting & Prayer in the City of Danville and would love those in the surrounding areas to join us. I am calling upon everyone to do three things:
1. Unless medically unable to do so, abstain from food from sunrise (5:42 a.m.) until sunset (7:52 p.m.).
2. Use the time that you normally would be eating to pray for the following: healing of all types for those adversely affected by the Coronavirus in any way; safety of our citizens, city staff, and other essential workers; wisdom and discernment for all, especially leaders; courage for all, especially leaders; unity of purpose amongst all people in Danville and the surrounding area; and prepare for ways that you may help people and missions in our community both during and after the Stay at Home Order ends.
3. Since we are unable to have citywide service, I ask that you join me live on my Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr. Facebook page Thursday, May 7, at 7 p.m. so I can give you a brief update on a few things.”
Williams then read the proclamation.
In other discussions, Williams said the Danville Police Department will roll out the new Problem Oriented Policing Unit and community housing police unit on May 18.
He said the two special police units will help build relationships with the pubic and fight crime. Video cameras in strategic places in neighborhoods also to fight crime are expected to be installed in June.
