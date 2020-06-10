DANVILLE — Applications continue to come in and be pre-approved for Community Development Block Grants the city has made available from additional funding for residents and small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city on Tuesday had four rental, mortgage and vehicle payment (RMV) assistance grants pre-approved and one small business grant pre-approved, according to Logan Cronk, Danville grants and planning manager.
“There are 74 current RMV grants active and 25 active small business assistance grants,” he stated. “We are working with many applicants everyday on helping them complete the applications.”
Once an applicant is approved within the Neighborly Software, the city and applicant will enter a contractual grant agreement to ensure the funds are being spent on what has been recorded in the application.
Once the applicant signs and submits the grant agreement, the city will process payment.
“Currently we are getting ahead and approving qualified applicants before the funds have been issued by HUD (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development). I have received verbal confirmation that the city’s 2019 action plan amendment will be approved, and once HUD is ready to release the funds, we will be ready. I would suspect we will know more when the funds will be released to the city by the end of this week,” Cronk said.
Assistance grant information is available on the city’s website at www.cityofdanville.org.
About 160 households who have had family members lose their job or family members currently unemployed due to COVID-19, and about 37 businesses can receive financial assistance through COVID-19 funding received by the city.
Households can apply for $1,250 per household, small business owners can apply for up to $10,000 per business and independent business persons can apply for $2,000.
Businesses that have received other financial assistance through the state or payroll protection program won’t be eligible for grant funding.
Proof of job loss, current unemployment or a business not operating will be required. The grants are first come, first serve.
The Danville City Council approved amending the Community Development Block Grant annual action plan for program year 2019 to include the CDBG coronavirus funding the city received of $593,099 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Funding is to be used for: $373,099 for small business support grants, $200,000 for rent, mortgage and vehicle payment assistance for low-to-moderate income persons and $20,000 for administration costs.
