DANVILLE — Another special-use permit has been pulled by a petitioner after the Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission voted against it, recommending denial, prior to it going to the full Danville City Council for action.
The Danville City Council on Tuesday, July 18, won’t be acting on a special-use permit requested by Sunshine Pixie Inc. to allow a bar/tavern to operate a video gaming terminal at 3805 N. Vermilion St. in the B-2 highway commercial zoning district. The business was proposed east of where Greg’s Gun Gallery has been located, in a unit, not fronting North Vermilion Street, that has been used as an office.
Due to the zoning commission’s 4-1 vote against the permit, a super majority vote, 10 ‘yes’ votes of the 14 aldermen, would have been needed from the Danville City Council to override the commission’s recommendation. If the council denied the permit, it couldn’t come back for a vote for a year without substantial changes.
Concerns from neighbors included the proposed use being too close to residential neighborhoods and churches.
A special-use permit for a cannabis dispensary was pulled last month too, after the zoning commission recommended denying it.
In other business Tuesday, the city council will: act on a special-use permit requested by Gretchen Rolnicki to operate at major home occupation, in energy medicine, in the R-1 single family residential – low density zoning district at 1509 Sherman St.; hear a presentation from RJN Group on the city’s sanitary sewer assessment and rehabilitation program; and receive a 2024-2025 budget and 2023 tax levy schedule for reviews and meetings.
