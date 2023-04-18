DANVILLE — The Survivor Resource Center will provide high-heeled shoes in various sizes and “plenty of Band-Aids” on Saturday for those who want to “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes.”
The annual event provides the community with an opportunity to take a stand against sexual violence while raising money to support the free services offered at the SRC.
Check in will take place from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Saturday in Temple Plaza, and the one-mile walk will start at 10 a.m.
Participants can register by calling the SRC at 217-446-1337. Registration is $15 for singular walkers, or $10 per person for teams of four or more. T-shirts are included with registration.
Children ages 10 and younger will walk for free. T-shirts are not included with the free registration, but they can be purchased for $10.
Any extra fundraising efforts or donations are crucial this year, Executive Director Marcie Sheridan said, as a significant portion of the agency’s annual funding has been cut.
The SRC’s annual budget is around $1.2 million, according to Sheridan, and it had been receiving about $600,000 of its annual budget through federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) funds.
Sheridan said VOCA funding has been dwindling for the past few years, but unlike some other states, the SRC had been able to sustain its yearly amount until now.
“We just got notice this year that we’re looking at a 49 percent cut across the state,” she said. “Those funds are specifically for counseling and advocacy, so it’s our direct services that we have that are facing that cut.”
VOCA is not tax generated. The funding comes from white-collar crime fines.
“The amount of white-collar crimes that have been charged federally has decreased substantially,” Sheridan said, adding that the SRC has lost about $300,000 in VOCA funding. “We’re hoping that we get an increase on the state level, which we’ve maintained our amount for quite a few years, but it’s time for the state to increase us, too.”
She said the amount they are asking for translates to about $900 per survivor in the state.
“That’s a pretty small investment for the services that we provide, considering that it can make a huge impact in their quality of life and their success as a community member,” Sheridan said. “We feel it’s a reasonable amount of money and we just want enough to really maintain and increase our services.”
Though Saturday’s event is a fundraiser, Sheridan said the main focus is bringing awareness to the issue of sexual assault.
“We want it to be a positive event even though the issue we address is very difficult and emotional,” Sheridan said. “But we also see the other part of that, which is a lot of resilience in people and a lot of healing. That’s a very positive thing, so we like to highlight that as well.”
Each year, the SRC partners with Danville Area Community College to showcase the Clothesline Project, a visual display that raises awareness about violence. The shirts — decorated by DACC students and staff, community members and individuals affiliated with the SRC — promote empowerment and raise awareness and inspiration to individuals who have been affected by abuse, assault or domestic violence.
Marketing and Events Coordinator Brooke Kuchefski said last year, people could decorate shirts while at the event and hang them on the clothesline. They will offer that again this year.
A new “community healing” activity offered this year will be similar to the Kindness Rocks Project, a trend where people paint rocks and leave them around the community for others to find and collect.
People can take a palm-sized rock and write a word or short phrase on it regarding something that has happened to them or something they carry with them in their daily thoughts.
“Then we will wash it away for them,” Kuchefski said. “Then they’ll have a clean rock that they get to decorate and take with them.”
Kuchefski said there will be a lot of flexibility and down time throughout the event to participate in the healing activities.
Initially, the nationwide “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” event began so men could speak out against sexual assault and abuse against women and children, but it has since grown from that.
“Sometimes we see this as a women’s problem, and it’s not,” Sheridan said, adding that men can also be victims of sexual violence. “Absolutely we need men to speak out against it, too, and bring awareness.”
Another goal is to highlight the free services offered by the survivor-centered agency, Sheridan said.
“There are reasons that people don’t want to report (sexual violence),” Sheridan said. “… Maybe they just can’t talk to their friends or family, but we’re just here to support their healing. We help them explore options … but we let them guide the decisions in their life.”
In addition, there will be information available Saturday on getting involved with the SRC through volunteer work.
Sheridan said there are a lot of opportunities to get involved through the SRC’s volunteer program.
Volunteers are provided a 40-hour training. Then, they can provide support through the 24-hour hotline, help with emergency room response or assist with outreach endeavors.
Donations can be made through the SRC website, survivorresourcecenter.org, or people can send in checks.
Though donations are made to the SRC, Kuchefski said donations go to more than just the agency itself.
“It’s just important that people understand that when you support us, you’re not just supporting us, you’re supporting the survivors in your community,” Kuchefski said. “You’re supporting your neighbors.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.