DANVILLE – Vermilion County Illinois Federation of Labor AFL-CIO will once again sponsor the largest Labor Day parade in Southern Illinois on behalf of organized labor.
The parade begins at 9 a.m. Monday at the corner of Williams and Vermilion streets. The route will head south to end at the corner of Main and Vermilion streets. Those planning to participate in the parade are asked to be in their assigned areas no later than 8:45 a.m.
“I think we kind of tie with Westville (for largest parades) because theirs is done by the Lions Club, but we are the largest parade in downstate Illinois that is hosted by organized labor,” said Connie Ostrander, parade coordinator since 2008.
Westville’s annual Labor Day parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Zamberletti Park. Participants will begin lining up at 10 a.m.
In addition to the annual parade, Westville is holding a weekend long celebration, which started Friday, with a carnival in Zamberletti Park from noon to 5 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and noon to 5 p.m. Monday. There’s also a Labor Day Celebration concert Saturday night featuring Tracy Lawrence and Murphy 500. A fireworks show will begin around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the park.
Danville’s parade marshal this year is Terry Lynn (Moore) Crawford.
Crawford was born Aug. 3, 1960 the eighth child of John and Theresa Moore in Danville. Her father worked as a union steward at General Motors Central foundry. She grew up in a union labor family, many of whom worked at General Motors Central Foundry.
“Because this is sponsored by organized labor, we try to find union labor-friendly people (to be parade marshal),” Ostrander said.
Crawford started an electrical apprenticeship at IBEW Local 538 in 1988 and became a Journeyman Wireman in 1993. She became a mother during her second year of apprenticeship. She was the first pregnant construction worker at Eli Lily. Crawford served multiple terms of recording secretary and became a member of the apprenticeship board. She was elected the first female president of IBEW Local 538 where she served two terms. During her tenure as president, she also assisted with negotiating two contracts.
Crawford retired in 2021 after working 32 years at the trade. She volunteers for Habitat for Humanity and loves being Nan to her six grandchildren.
Following Crawford will be other parade participants, including the Illini Jeep Crew, local youth organizations, beauty queens, businesses, churches and a return visit from Captain America.
Ostrander said she’s also anticipating a puppet show from Danville Light Opera.
The annual “Salute to Labor” parade is, “a way to honor our hardworking men and women in our community,” Ostrander said, but it’s also a way to show children in the community the various career opportunities available when they enter adulthood.
“The kids love it and that’s part of it,” she said. “We want to instill in the kids that it doesn’t hurt to be a craftsman or work in factories … A lot of times they’re pushed into technology, but we wouldn’t have a lot of the things we’ve got if we didn’t use hands-on labor.”
While continuing education after high school usually means attending college for a degree, Ostrander added that it can also mean going to a trade school.
Ostrander encouraged people who might be new to the area or who have never been to the parade to come out Monday morning. Not only is it good entertainment, she said, but the parade gives attendees some insight into what goes on in the community with the various organizations represented.
“This is one of the best ways to do it because the businesses pull out all the stops,” Ostrander said. “You can visually see everybody connect an organization or a business with the names you hear here and there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.