CHAMPAIGN – The 14th annual Prom Benefit for the Eastern Illinois Foodbank will be held on Saturday, March 4 at the Hilton Garden Inn from 7 to 11 p.m.
This year’s goal is to raise 375,000 meals for food-insecure individuals and families in the Foodbank’s 18-county service territory.
At any given time, more than 100,000 people in eastern Illinois, including one in six children, do not have access to enough nutritious food to support a healthy lifestyle. The Prom Benefit was founded in 2008 by Champaign community member Lorianne Bauer as a fundraiser for Eastern Illinois Foodbank and is managed by the Foodbank and a committee of community members committed to alleviating local hunger.
Every year, fun-loving folks come together to relive prom night or experience it for the first time, all while helping fight hunger. This year’s theme is Viva Las Vegas, giving attendees the opportunity enjoy a night of casino games and glitz for a good cause. The event will feature raffle prizes, heavy hors d’oeuvres, desserts, dancing, an open bar, photo opportunities and crowning the prom king and queen.
This year’s Harrington Law Prom Court includes: Nicole Gorman (Above Able Boutique), Jonathan Gossett (Live Real Estate), Jacqueline Kalipeni (City of Champaign), Bridgett Laird (Keller Williams Realty), Stephen McConkey (Champaign Fire Department), Kristen Sackley (University of Illinois), Ashlie Velazquez-Collins (Brookdale Senior Living) and Matthew White (WCIA). The male and female candidate that raise the most money for Eastern Illinois Foodbank will be crowned the night of the event.
Donations to their campaigns can be made online at www.prombenefit.com through Friday, March 3.
Tickets to the event can be purchased for $125 each at www.prombenefit.com through Friday, Feb. 17 or until sold out.
If you or your business are interested in sponsoring the Prom Benefit, visit www.prombenefit.com for details.
Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) works to alleviate hunger in eastern Illinois as the primary food source to a network of 170 food pantries, agencies, and other programs throughout our 18-county service area. Through these agencies, the Foodbank provides meals to more than 1 million people each year. Since 1983, EIF has led the fight against hunger and strengthened communities by providing food access, emergency relief, education, and advocacy to families in east-central Illinois. EIF is a member of Feeding America, Feeding Illinois, the United Way of Coles County, and the United Way of Champaign County. For more information, visit eifoodbank.org.
