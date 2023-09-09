DANVILLE – The Danville Area Visitors Bureau announced Thursday that Danville/Vermilion County tourism generated a direct local economic impact of $129.5 million, an 18.4 percent increase over 2021.
The boost in tourism contributed $4.3 million in local tax revenue and supported 784 jobs adding a direct labor income of $26.6 million.
Adding to the numbers, total employment came in at 1,188, with a total labor income at $45.7 million, and local tax income at $6.7 million. The annual economic impact data is provided by Tourism Economics, with state hotel revenue collections provided by the Illinois Department of Revenue.
“Since the start of the State’s Certified Convention & Visitors’ Bureau program in 1984, tourism has provided a steady source of income for Danville/Vermilion County,” said Danville Area Visitors Bureau Executive Director Jeanie Cooke. “This fiscal year we have seen significant increases in every category, coming off of (COVID-19) years.
Additional support from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, Office of Tourism provide many resources and help add additional opportunity and success to local communities.”
“Tourism is a key economic driver for our state, contributing to the growth of small businesses while generating jobs for our local communities,” said Kristin Richards, Director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
“From iconic road trips and scenic drives to family-friendly attractions, thrilling outdoor adventures and picturesque state parks, Illinois is full of extraordinary and diverse experiences that attract visitors from around the world,” said Daniel Thomas, Deputy Director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, Office of Tourism.
