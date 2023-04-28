The Hoopeston School Board met April 20 and approved Carl Ankenbrand's intent to retire as grade school art teacher, effective at the end of the 2024-2025 school year.
The board also approved the pay request for $74,419.17 to Schomburg & Schomburg Construction for the cafeteria addition and HVAC improvements of the middle school, using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, partial payment of $18,180 to TSI to install vinyl tile in the middle school over the coming summer, and payment of $16,548.05 for wiring the athletic complex.
Also approved were purchasing hudl filming/streaming service for athlete events three year contract for $24.000, a $22,070 quote from Stout's Building Services to resurface the Maple Elementary School multipurpose room floor, and an estimate from Built-2-Last Construction to replace six middle school classroom doors for $13,650.
The board approved the new goal posts from Anthem Sports, costing $8,634.99, to be installed over the summer and ENTEC as the construction manager of the the John Greer boiler replacement project for $40,000.
In other school board business, the board approved keeping closed executive session minutes from April 28, May 10, June 16, July 21, Aug. 18, Sept. 15 and Oct. 20, 2022 and to destroy executive session minutes of April 22, May 20, June 17, July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, and Oct. 21, 2021.
The board approved recognizing the Honor Cord System for graduating seniors and no longer recognize valedictorian and salutatorian, starting with the class of 2027.
No action was taken on Three Circles grant application for the 2023-2024 school year due to lack of a motion.
The next Hoopeston School Board meeting will be Thursday, May 18.
