HOOPESTON — Carl Ankenbrand resigned his Ward 2 seat from the Hoopeston City Council due to moving outside the city limits.
Ankenbrand was named to the council in April 2022 after losing his bid for the seat in April 2021. This was due to the fact that Jeff Wise became Mayor of Hoopeston and he filled in for Wise.
Wise has 60 days to recommend a replacement with the council having 30 days to act on the recommendation. Anyone in Ward 2, however, can pick up a petition packet at City Hall to run for the position.
In other council business, the valve insertion machine is scheduled to be delivered soon.
An application for the Facade Grant was turned down. Jeremy Deck’s request did not meet the program requirements. However, following a discussion, Alderman Steve Eyrich motioned to re-evaluate and update the Facade Program with Richards seconding the motion. The motion passed 7-0.
The baby section at the cemetery is undergoing improvements. Garrett made a motion to purchase ninety-nine granite pavers for the baby section from Cox Memorials at a cost of $40 each for a total $3,960. Ferrell seconded the motion. The motion passed.
Ferrell made the motion to adopt Ordinance 2023-9, vacating and closing the East Lincoln Street Crossing of the CSX railroad. Richards seconded the motions. The motion passed 7-0.
Construction of the skate park would begin soon with concrete being poured now. Equipment should arrive at the end of the month.
A title report has been ordered for 511 West Main Street but no news on Bzzz’s Bar has been made yet.
