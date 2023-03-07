DANVILLE — Local restaurant Gilbert Street Cafe will host a visit from America’s Best Restaurants next week.
America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on local, independently-owned restaurants, will bring its ABR Roadshow to the restaurant on March 16. Popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an extensive on-camera interview with owner Agron Selimi about the restaurant’s special place in the community. The episode will be aired on social media channels at a later date.
Selimi comes from a family of restaurateurs. Although his family has owned the building the restaurant is located in for more than 20 years, they did not take over operations until the previous owners decided to not renew their contract.
The restaurant was then completely remodeled, but the pandemic hit just as they were planning to open as Gilbert Street Cafe, delaying their plans by several months as restaurants were forced to close.
Pivoting to carry-out only, the cafe managed to keep afloat, adding outdoor seating under a tent in the parking lot. Selimi said they made a name for themselves pretty quickly, thanks to good food, large portions and fair prices.
The cafe boasts an enormous menu and serves breakfast items all day. Selimi noted the chef makes every order from scratch. Popular dishes include the berry French toast and a personal favorite of Selimi’s, the Nutella banana crepes. Other popular items include chicken tenders, specialty burgers and homemade desserts.
“We’re not fancy, we’re not five-star, not fine dining,” said Selimi. “But we try to do the simple things a little bit better.”
America’s Best Restaurants will be filming on location on March 16 from 2 to 5 p.m. Gilbert Street Cafe’s finished episode premiere date will be announced on their Facebook page and will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants’ website: americasbestrestaurants.com.
Restaurants featured on the ABR Roadshow are found through customer nominations or by a restaurant applying to be featured on the ABR website.
About Gilbert Street Cafe
Open seven days a week, Gilbert Street Cafe is located at 628 N. Gilbert St., Danville IL 61832. Telephone is (217) 213-6169. For more information visit www.gilbertstreetcafe.com.
About ABR
America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and restaurant marketing company based in Florence, Kentucky, travels the country telling the stories and highlighting the unique food of locally owned independent restaurants as part of their ABR Roadshow. Restaurants are featured not only on ABR’s Restaurant Network of social media channels and website, but also each individual establishment’s Facebook page. With over 700 episodes filmed, America’s Best Restaurants is the premier marketing agency for restaurant owners and operators to have their story broadcast coast-to-coast. Visit AmericasBestRestaurants.com to learn more and to view the episodes and profiles of hundreds of America’s Best Restaurants!
