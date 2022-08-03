DANVILLE — The 8th annual American Legion State Golf Tournament will be this weekend, Aug. 6 and Aug. 7, in Danville at Harrison Park Golf Course and Turtle Run Golf Club.
Opening ceremonies will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at Harrison Park Golf Course. The American Legion Riders will be present and there will be presentation of colors, fly over, and National Anthem. The Danville American Legion Post 210 Honor Guard and other area Post Honor Guards will present the colors.
The $130 entry fee includes Saturday and Sunday rounds, cart fees, a golf towel, Saturday Dinner, and prize money (in the form of golf shop credit). Entry is limited to 54 teams; registration accepted if availability.
Call Danville Area Visitors’ Bureau at 800-383-4386 to sign up. Online registration is available at https://www.alstategolf.com. Also email: ALStateGolf@gmail.com.
Organizers ask that one player in each foursome be an American Legion Member in good standing, or members of the American Legion, American Legion Riders, Sons of the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary or active military. Format is a four-person scramble.
Play will begin at 9 a.m. at both Harrison Park and Turtle Run on Day One. Golfers will switch courses on Day Two with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
This year’s event includes evening activities on Saturday night at the Danville American Legion Post 210. The Legion will have dinner and drink options available outside open to the public. Live auction and music provided by the American Legion State Golf Tournament committee.
“We are excited to bring this annual tournament to our city in honor of our veterans," said Jeanie Cooke, executive director of the Danville Area Convention and Visitors’ Bureau. "We look forward to hosting it for many years to come.”
Proceeds from the tournament support Veteran charities.
