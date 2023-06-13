FITHIAN – Ameren Illinois has announced plans to enhance the resiliency of the energy delivery system in Fithian.
In June, linemen will install a 69,000 volt Viper on two pole structures at the Fithian Rural substation. Vipers are switching devices that detect problems on the power lines ¬¬– such as a lightning strike or a fallen tree limb – and work to reduce the number of customers affected by a power outage.
The new, advanced reclosers can send information to the company’s dispatch offices to assess the health and status of power lines and isolate problems more effectively. The $345,000 project will improve restoration time and reliability.
“This upgrade is part of our overall statewide plan to build a more flexible, reliable and resilient grid capable of supporting the delivery of cleaner, greener energy from sources like wind and solar,” said Ron Juarez, Regional Director of Electric Operations, Ameren Illinois. “With these enhancements, Ameren Illinois is taking proactive steps to prepare for the future needs of our electric customers. We’re excited to bring these enhancements to our customers in Vermilion County.”
Approximately six additional utility poles will be installed downstream of the 69,000 volt Viper which utilizes smart technology.
Crews should wrap up the work, weather-permitting, by the end of June.
