TILTON — Ameren Illinois confirmed Thursday plans for its new regional opening hub in the Danville area.
“While we do not normally comment on pending real estate transactions, we want to confirm our plans to move to a new facility in Tilton in late 2021 or early 2022,” according to Marcelyn Love, spokesperson for Ameren Illinois, through an email.
Ameren is moving into the former Gaudio Budweiser building at 1803 Georgetown Road.
“The decision to vacate our existing space at a building owned by the city of Danville on 1155 E. Voorhees St. was based on a number of factors. Our 15-year lease with the city for the Voorhees building expires in April of 2022. We share space in the building with the city’s public works department, and the facility is short on space for employees, trucks, equipment and material for both the city and Ameren Illinois.
“The lease expiration gave us an opportunity to search for a location that will enable us to better meet our operating needs for truck parking, material storage and faster access to Interstate 74. The location in Tilton meets those needs. We will continue to comply with the terms of the lease agreement for the Voorhees building, including our financial obligations in the current lease,” Love stated.
“Danville has been an important home for us for many years and this move will only enhance our ability to safely and efficiently respond to the needs of our customers and communities in the broader region. Many Ameren Illinois co-workers live in Danville. Our commitment to the city remains strong,” she said.
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said they’re already planning for the move. The city will have to budget for an added expense of $80,000 annually. The city currently doesn’t pay Ameren for utilities at the public works facility on Voorhees Street as part of the agreement in which Ameren leased back a portion of the space.
