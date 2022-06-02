The Danville Chapter of AMBUCS announced its schedule for the 2022 AMBUCS Friday Nights Concert series, presented by Classic Homes Realty. The family-friendly concerts are free to the public and are performed at Turtle Run Golf Club, 332 E. Liberty Lane in Danville.

The 2022 Schedule:

June 3 – Decade of Decadence (Hair Tribute Band)

June 24 – Garrett Biggs – (Classic Rock/Country)

July 1 – Bobby McClendon – (Nashville Country)

July 15 – TBT Band – (Classic Rock)

July 29 – The Same Paige – (Country)

August 5 – Feudin’ Hillbillys – (Country/Rock)

Bands play from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Food and drinks are available. Turtle Run has a few outdoor games to test your skills. Hang out in your lawn chair on the grass, or under a large shaded patio area complete with ceiling fans.

AMBUCS generate funds from tips, a 50/50 raffle and from their sponsors. The proceeds help support a two-week summer camp for children with disabilities and other AMBUCS projects.

Rain or shine – Always FUN!

