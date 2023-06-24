DANVILLE — AMBUCS Challenger Baseball League has been providing children with disabilities the same opportunity to play baseball in the summer as others in the community since 2004.
This is the 20th year for the baseball league that’s now named Richard Woodard Challenger Baseball League after Woodard, who was a longtime AMBUCS member and member of the Danville AMBUCS Challenger League Committee. Woodard died in 2022.
Awards will be handed out today at Winter Park after another successful season in Danville. Games are played three Saturdays in June at Winter Park and one Saturday has games at Danville Stadium. Children with disabilities play along with able-bodied “buddies.”
“It’s hard for me to believe,” said Lori Lyons, AMBUCS Challenger Baseball chairperson, about this being the 20th year.
The local league began after AMBUCS summer camp had a demonstration of the baseball league. The next year, about 14 kids traveled to Champaign to play in its league.
Lyons said after seeing the excitement with the families, Danville AMBUCS officials said, “This is amazing. We’ve got to do this.”
The local league grew from four teams the first year with about 40 children to having eight teams and more than 90 children playing before COVID-19.
“We’re on our way up again,” Lyons said about the number of participants increasing again since returning to season play after COVID-19 years.
This year has six teams and about 75 children playing.
Lyons said they could have increased the teams, but the athletes are on big teams this year.
Each Saturday has three games at 9 a.m., !0 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Community volunteers, including through Peer Court and local fair queens and candidates, step up to help and be “buddies” to the children in hitting the ball, running the bases and catching and throwing the ball.
“This year has been really fun,” Lyons said, adding that a lot of parents have volunteered and participated.
There also is the fall all-star game with the Tom Jones Challenger Baseball League in Champaign-Urbana.
In addition to the games, many of the children participate in the AMBUCS Summer Camp at the Gao Grotto in July. Those camps, divided into ages 5-12 the first week and ages 13 to 22 the second week, sees about 45 participants each week.
Lyons said the summer camp has been going on for more than 50 years. The children participate in boat rides and other activities and take excursions such as to go bowling, swim and play golf.
For today’s final Saturday of baseball games, the children will receive trophies. AMBUCS also had banners made of the athletes whose last year is this year due to aging out of the league. The banners hung at the baseball field all season, with the families taking the banners home today.
Participants also receive player yearbooks and mini commemorative bats for the 20th season.
Lyons said they had special commemorative items of water bottles and baseballs for the league’s 10th and 15th years.
After 20 years, Lyons said she can still tear up when she sees the smiles and high fives, activity and interactions on the field.
When she sees and thinks of all the people who have been involved with the league all these years, she said she thinks, “Wow. This is huge.”
She said if someone has never been to a game, it’s hard to describe. With the families’ involvement, interactions between the players and buddies, and volunteers making sure every player has a buddy, Lyons said, “it’s amazing how strong this program is and how rewarding for everybody involved.”
The children and families love the opportunity each summer participating in the baseball games.
Two of those players have been twins Alex and Rylan Whiteman, age 21, of Rossville who are in their last year of playing in the league but next year will become “buddies” and help with games in the future.
Their mother, Rachel Whiteman, said her sons have played in the baseball league since they were 5 years old. They only missed one year of play with COVID-19, playing in 16 of the 20 years.
Rachel said the league has meant a lot to them and has been “a giant part” of their family.
“We’ve been so fortunate to have AMBUCS,” she said. “They love playing baseball.”
She said Alex and Rylan hit the bigger, softer baseballs because they hit the balls so hard.
The twins then run to the bases. Rylan has more severe cerebral palsy than Alex, who also has autism. Their sister, Abi, a year and a half younger, goes on the field with her brothers.
Alex and Rylan have a cheering section in the stands including grandparents from Avon, Ind.
“It’s a very emotional year,” Rachel said.
But she said Alex and Rylan are able to return to be buddies themselves starting next year.
Rachel added that Lyons also has become more than a friend to them.
“She has become part of our family,” Rachel said, adding that Lyons also has worked with Rylan through adaptive physical education.
The twins graduated from Bismarck in 2021.
Rachel said Challenger Baseball means access for children.
“It gives our children the same access to sports that other more neurotypical families get to have,” she said.
Rachel said it’s had a huge impact on their lives, and they look forward to more years to come when other children will have the same opportunities that her boys have been privileged to have.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.