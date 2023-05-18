Danville police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting in the Aldi parking lot.
Deputy Chief Josh Webb said in a news release that around 11:21 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the parking lot at 502 S. Gilbert St. in reference to a report of shots fired in the area.
Upon arrival, officers located a 23-year-old Alvin man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he remains in serious condition, according to Webb.
Webb said preliminary investigation revealed the victim was meeting with another man in the parking lot when the shooting occurred. Danville police are currently continuing with this investigation and following up on several leads from the public.
No other information was released.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police Department at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.
