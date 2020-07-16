ALVIN —A project that’s been 20 years in the making will not only help entertain the local youth, but also honor a native son.
The ballpark in the Homer Carter Park, at the north end of the village, now has lights. And it soon will have a new name — the Roger W. Brown Memorial Field.
“For our town of 350 (people), this is a huge deal,” said Terry Dines, village clerk. “It’s been quite a project.”
A ceremony to dedicate the lights and to present the memorial sign will start at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the park. At 7 p.m., two teams (youth ages 11-14) will play a couple of innings — Davans Body Shop and American Legion 21 out of Rossville — under the lights. Coaches are Stephen Keleminic and Matt Maddox.
The concession stand will be open, with hot dogs, popcorn, drinks and candy bars.
The lights were made possible, in part, by the Roger Brown estate, which donated $25,000. The village got a $4,000 grant from The Cadle Foundation, and about $15,000 came from the village’s general fund and the Homer Carter Park Fund.
Roger W. Brown Jr. of New Hampshire will attend the ceremony to see the field named in honor of his father, who died in 2016.
Naming the field in honor of the elder Brown is appropriate because he loved his hometown, and visited often, said Donna White, who considered the elder Brown as “a second father” to her and her siblings.
“I think he would be thrilled,” she said. “There was nothing more he loved than his hometown. He’d drive through Alvin and tell its history.”
She added, “I’m sure he’s smiling down on the park and is happy.”
Roger Brown Sr. began a short baseball career at 15 when he signed on with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1945 — the youngest player ever signed by the Dodgers. His uniform can be seen at the Rossville Historical Society.
He also played for various farm teams in the MLB.
He later served in the Air Force and then started a successful career in aerospace and electronics in 1954. He worked with NASA, General Dynamics in Chicago and AMTRAK in Washington, D.C., then Lockheed Martin.
Despite his successful career and meeting famous people, Brown loved to return to his hometown. His grandfather, C.C. “Pap” Brown, and father, Hoyt Brown, operated the Brown Grocery Store in Alvin for decades.
“He never forgot where he came from,” White said.
Brown also was friends with Homer Carter, the mail carrier, who was well-known to everyone in town. The park is named in honor of him.
Dines recalled that Carter used to give the children candy while making his mail rounds.
“For my generation, that was a big deal,” she said. “Kids were a big part of his life.”
Sometimes Carter would tell the Brown family about a family that could use a few groceries. Carter and Hoyt Brown would load up and deliver to their needy friends.
When Brown died, he made sure many organizations in the area were taken care of through a trust.
Donations have been important in making upgrades to the Homer Carter Park — and that includes donations of labor and time.
The Alvin Fence Company installed the fence and dugouts, and Reffett Construction built the concession stand and put roofs on the dugouts — all donated labor.
White Electric, under the guidance of Rick White, installed the lights at no cost to the village. The five or six poles with 1,500-watt metal halide lights were set in the fall, and then the lights were put up about two weeks ago.
Those who worked with White’s were Chase Maden and Justin Wallace, and those who set the poles were David Ingram and Kyle Finley.
Besides the ball field and concession stand, the park has a pavilion and playground equipment.
More donations would be accepted to help with the park’s upkeep and to add amenities, such as bleachers.
Dines said, “This has been a project that has been 20-plus years in the making.
“We are very proud of what we have accomplished and appreciate all the help from the community.”
Besides, White said, “This is something for the kids. What else is really here for the kids?”
Alvin also has a basketball court (Kinnett Court) and Potter Park, which has some playground equipment.
